Local sports

College football

Boston College at Louisville, 11:30 a.m.

Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Findlay, 6 p.m.

Boys' high school cross county

Apollo at Greater Louisville Classic, Tom Sawyer Park

Girls' high school cross country

Apollo at Cherokee Invitational in Knoxville, Tenn., 8 a.m.

Daviess County, Owensboro Catholic, Muhlenberg County at Greater Louisville Classic, Tom Sawyer Park

High school volleyball

Apollo at JCVIT in Louisville

Owensboro at Quad State Tourney

Owensboro Catholic at McCracken County Tournament

On television

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bar Harbor 200, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Boxing

Shields vs. Habazin, Women's Junior Middleweight, Flint, Mich., Showtime, 8 p.m.

College football

Oklahoma at Kansas, ABC, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.

Tulane at Army, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Penn State, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Texas Christian at Iowa State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Kent State at Wisconsin, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Michigan, Fox, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, FS1, 11 a.m.

Utah State at Louisiana State, SEC, 11 a.m.

Boston College at Louisville, Fox Sports South, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at West Virginia, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, BTN, 2:30 p.m.

Auburn at Florida, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Air Force at Navy, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas State, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU, 2:45 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, Fox, 3 p.m.

Troy at Missouri, SEC, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SEC, 6:30 p.m.

California at Oregon, Fox, 7 p.m.

San Diego State at Colorado State, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Boise State at UNLV, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: Open de España, third round, Madrid, Golf, 6:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, third round, Irving, Texas, Golf, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, Las Vegas, Golf, 4 p.m.

Horse racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Breeders' Futurity Stakes: From Lexington, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 243 Prelims: Undercard bouts, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball

A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at NY Yankees, Game 2, FS1, 4 p.m.

A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: Sacramento vs. Indiana, Mumbai, India, NBA, 8:30 a.m.

Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, TNT, 7 p.m.

Rugby

World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Namibia, Pool B, Tokyo, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.

World Cup 2019: France vs. Tonga, Pool C, Kumamoto, Japan, NBCSN, 2:30 a.m.(Sunday)

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Tottenham at Brighton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Freiburg, FS2, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Soccer Köln vs. Schalke, FS2, 11:20 a.m.

Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Atlas at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.

Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP: The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 3:30 a.m.

ATP: The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 6:30 a.m.

ATP: The Rakuten Japan Open, Singles Final, Tennis, 1:30 a.m.(Sunday)

WTA: The China Open, Singles Final, Tennis, 3:30 a.m.(Sunday)

Track and Field

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 9, Doha, Qatar, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

IAAF World Championships 2019: Men's Marathon, Doha, Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.

On radio

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bar Harbor 200, Dover, Del., WOMI-AM 1490, 2 p.m.

College football

Boston College at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 11:30 a.m.

Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, Hilltopper IMG Network, 5 p.m.

