Local sports
College football
Boston College at Louisville, 11:30 a.m.
Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Findlay, 6 p.m.
Boys' high school cross county
Apollo at Greater Louisville Classic, Tom Sawyer Park
Girls' high school cross country
Apollo at Cherokee Invitational in Knoxville, Tenn., 8 a.m.
Daviess County, Owensboro Catholic, Muhlenberg County at Greater Louisville Classic, Tom Sawyer Park
High school volleyball
Apollo at JCVIT in Louisville
Owensboro at Quad State Tourney
Owensboro Catholic at McCracken County Tournament
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bar Harbor 200, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Boxing
Shields vs. Habazin, Women's Junior Middleweight, Flint, Mich., Showtime, 8 p.m.
College football
Oklahoma at Kansas, ABC, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.
Tulane at Army, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Penn State, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Texas Christian at Iowa State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Kent State at Wisconsin, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Michigan, Fox, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, FS1, 11 a.m.
Utah State at Louisiana State, SEC, 11 a.m.
Boston College at Louisville, Fox Sports South, 11:30 a.m.
Texas at West Virginia, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at Florida, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Air Force at Navy, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas State, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU, 2:45 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, Fox, 3 p.m.
Troy at Missouri, SEC, 3 p.m.
South Florida at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Southern Methodist, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
California at Oregon, Fox, 7 p.m.
San Diego State at Colorado State, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Boise State at UNLV, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN, 7 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Open de España, third round, Madrid, Golf, 6:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, third round, Irving, Texas, Golf, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, Las Vegas, Golf, 4 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Breeders' Futurity Stakes: From Lexington, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 243 Prelims: Undercard bouts, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at NY Yankees, Game 2, FS1, 4 p.m.
A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, FS1, 8 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Sacramento vs. Indiana, Mumbai, India, NBA, 8:30 a.m.
Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, TNT, 7 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs. Namibia, Pool B, Tokyo, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
World Cup 2019: France vs. Tonga, Pool C, Kumamoto, Japan, NBCSN, 2:30 a.m.(Sunday)
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Tottenham at Brighton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Freiburg, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Soccer Köln vs. Schalke, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Atlas at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina, ESPN2, 5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
Tennis
ATP: The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 3:30 a.m.
ATP: The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The China Open, Semifinals, Tennis, 6:30 a.m.
ATP: The Rakuten Japan Open, Singles Final, Tennis, 1:30 a.m.(Sunday)
WTA: The China Open, Singles Final, Tennis, 3:30 a.m.(Sunday)
Track and Field
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 9, Doha, Qatar, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
IAAF World Championships 2019: Men's Marathon, Doha, Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Bar Harbor 200, Dover, Del., WOMI-AM 1490, 2 p.m.
College football
Boston College at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 11:30 a.m.
Western Kentucky at Old Dominion, Hilltopper IMG Network, 5 p.m.
