HORSE RACING
Ellis Park
Sunday's entries
FIRST RACE|1 mile
1-Swing West|Gilligan
2-Code Runner|Gaffalione
3-Automate|Graham
4-Fan Favorite|Gazader
5-Bodecream|Borel
6-Frank Senior|Hernandez Jr.
7-Crypto Cash|Cohen
8-Samurai Cause|Baze
9-Money for Mischief|Hill
SECOND RACE|1 mile
1-Spectacular Gem|Graham
2-Hunka Burning Love|Rocco Jr.
3-Altito|Gazader
4-Crosswalk|Hernandez Jr.
5-Rare Form|Chuan
6-Strong Yen|Mena
7-K J's Nobility|Borel
THIRD RACE|5 1/2 furlongs
1-Banks Island|Lanerie
2-Kentucky Peerless|Hernandez Jr.
3-Machine Gunner|Court
4-Heza Mischief|Carrero
5-Dean Martini|Carroll
6-Something Super|Gaffalione
7-Baby White Sox|Beschizza
8-Ingenico|Morales
9-Man He Can|Gilligan
10-Juggernaut|Graham
11-Substantial|Baze
12-Fight Fight Fight|Hill
Also eligible:
1A-Hieronymus|Geroux
FOURTH RACE|1 mile
1-Traveling|Lanerie
2-Wicked Indeed|Gaffalione
3-Ecru|Hernandez Jr.
4-Believeinholidays|Geroux
5-Oro de Tejano|Graham
6-Mississippi|Mena
7-Comedian|Baze
8-Stay Happy|Franklin
FIFTH RACE|6 furlongs
1-Proudly Pacific|Saez
2-Whimsical Muse|Geroux
3-Lemon Chill|Rocco Jr.
4-Ican'treadtheodds|Diego
5-Zebecca|Carroll
6-Newellton|Lanerie
7-Socialite|Beschizza
8-Natasha|Graham
9-Broadway Diner|Borel
10-Gun Club|Baze
11-Big Time Delivery|Gilligan
SIXTH RACE|5 1/2 furlongs
1-Coexistance|Beschizza
2-Bootsy's Hadenough|Hill
3-La Dame Blanche|Baze
4-Arabella Bella|Mena
5-Annathela|Gaffalione
6-May Lily|Saez
7-Flammetta|Lanerie
8-Courtmewithcarats|Camacho Jr.
9-Surrender Now|Hernandez Jr.
SEVENTH RACE|1 mile (turf)
1-Holiday Stone|Cannon
2-Hot Springs|Baze
3-Alkhaatam|Hill
4-Ezmosh|Beschizza
5-Fact Finding|Mena
6-Siem Riep|Graham
7-Mr Cub|Hernandez Jr.
8-Cullum Road|Gaffalione
9-Space Mountain|Lanerie
10-Mr. Misunderstood|Geroux
11-Flight Time|Cohen
EIGHTH RACE|5 1/2 furlongs (turf)
1-Fast Boat|Beschizza
2-Latent Revenge|Saez
3-Corruze|Hill
4-Reward the Miracle|Gaffalione
5-Sir Navigator|Cohen
6-Totally Boss|Geroux
7-Conquest Tsunami|Lanerie
8-Jazzy Times|Graham
9-Mr French|Mena
10-Mr. Crow|Baze
11-Angaston|Hernandez Jr.
NINTH RACE|1 mile (turf)
1-Peru|Lanerie
2-Stave|Saez
3-Kallio|Gaffalione
4-Brie's Lucky Charm|Mena
5-Classy Act|Beschizza
6-Smart Emma|Graham
7-Valentine Wish|Hernandez Jr.
8-Hanalei Moon|Gilligan
9-Smart Shot|Morales
10-Orageuse|Baze
TENTH RACE|1 1/4 miles (turf)
1-Nessy|Hernandez Jr.
2-My Boy Jack|Graham
3-Hello Don Julio|Hill
4-Choo Choo|Baze
5-Arrocha|Bridgmohan
6-Factor This|Geroux
7-Bigger Picture|Gaffalione
8-Zero Gravity|Beschizza
9-Vettori Kin|Cohen
10-Botswana|Cannon
11-Manitoulin|Rocco Jr.
