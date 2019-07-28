HORSE RACING
Ellis Park
Sunday's entries
FIRST RACE 51/2 furlongs (turf)
1-Go for Sherrie Court
2-Mountain Division Lanerie
3-Rockyshack Castanon
4-Hay Bo Franklin
5-Equal Justice Mena
6-Shorely Carroll
7-Uncatchable Conning
8-Gowdy Elliott
9-No Picture Charlie Morales
SECOND RACE 51/2 furlongs
1-You See It Franklin
2-Hickory Hill Cannon
3-Fish Trappe Road Carroll
4-Sandhill Sammy Gazader
5-Mutajaded Borel
6-Lollipop Martin
7-Dark Arden Cohen
THIRD RACE 1 mile
1-Entertainer Gilligan
2-Buster Brown Boy Court
3-Due to His Charm Gazader
4-Red Alert Sutherland
5-Silver Giant Baze
6-Above Board Cohen
7-Ship Stalker Mena
FOURTH RACE 1 mile
1-Finess Bere Lanerie
2-Blue Whale Graham
3-Indicating Mena
4-Absolute Love Baze
5-Chocolate Cherries Martinez
6-Molly's Game Hernandez Jr.
7-Enchilada Camacho Jr.
8-Gianna's Gift Gilligan
9-Northern Fern Cohen
10-Arrowsphere Cannon
Also eligible:
11-Bella Kristina Hernandez Jr.
12-Marquee Moment Gazader
FIFTH RACE 1 mile
1-Her Giant Borel
2-Elevententeetime Hernandez Jr.
3-Champagne Tale Gazader
4-Blunt Force Saez
5-Mrs. Bucket Mena
6-Rooney Carroll
7-Unsweet Tea Court
8-Street Dazzle Beschizza
9-Natures Bounty Morales
10-Summer of Love Chuan
SIXTH RACE 11/16 miles (turf)
1-Bella Belle Lanerie
2-Princess Kiah Graham
3-Carolina Beach Elliott
4-Data Damsel Beschizza
5-Dance the Day Away Cannon
6-Double Oaked Gilligan
7-Twirlingontheedge Carroll
8-Matt's Honey Morales
9-Positive Vibes Padron-Barcenas
10-Lawnmower Geroux
SEVENTH RACE 7 furlongs
1-Princesinha Julia Baze
1A-Bribia Cohen
2-Spartanka Gazader
3-Queen Bridget Hill
4-Lil Miss Hot Mess Gilligan
5-Don't Mine Me Franklin
6-Urban Fairytale Hernandez Jr.
7-Blonde by Nature Lara
8-Empire Angel Carroll
9-Ms. Malevolence Graham
10-Secret Revolution Leon
EIGHTH RACE 11/16 miles (turf)
1-Take That for Data Geroux
2-Golden Dragon Gazader
3-Lo's Journey Padron-Barcenas
4-Broth Beschizza
5-Tigers Rule Graham
6-Sellwood Mena
7-Funny Duck Lanerie
8-Apreciado Hill
9-Get Western Hernandez Jr.
10-Eisenstaedt Gilligan
NINTH RACE 51/2 furlongs (turf)
1-Pastoral Morales
2-Rubys Memory Court
3-Double Axel Cannon
4-Sister Nova Baze
5-Gold Star Mama Saez
6-Dreams Are Made Beschizza
7-Dolce Andromeda Hernandez Jr.
8-Call to Service Carroll
9-Halfway Gazader
10-Bonnet Graham
Also eligible:
11-Filliescan Talk Rodriguez
12-Badgeri Candy Saez
13-Talaalah Sutherland
14-Chikara Mena
