Local sports
Amateur baseball
Owensboro RiverDawgs at Dubois County, 6 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Oldham County at Owensboro Post 9 at Rockport (Ind.), 3:30 p.m. (DH)
On television
Australian Rules Football
Greater West Sydney at Richmond, FS2, 10 p.m.
Auto racing
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 3, England, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.
Formula One: The British Grand Prix, qualifying, England, ESPNews, 7:55 a.m.
FIA Formula E: qualifying, New York City, N.Y., FS2, 11 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Toronto, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
FIA Formula E: New York City E-Prix, New York City, N.Y., Fox, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Sparta, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
BIG3 Basketball
Week 4: From Providence, R.I., CBS, 11 a.m.
Boxing
PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Minneapolis, Minn., FS1, 6 p.m.
PBC Fight Night Main Event: James vs. Demarco, Minneapolis, Minn., FS1, 7 p.m.
Top Rank Boxing Main Event: Stevenson vs. Guevara, Newark, N.J., ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
CFL
Montreal at Ottawa, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Hamilton, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 8, 124 miles, Mâcon to Saint-Étienne, France, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, third round, Scotland, Golf, 9 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, third round, Scotland, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, third round, Silvis, Ill., Golf, noon.
PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, third round, Silvis, Ill., CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, second round, Akron, Ohio, Golf, 2 p.m.
American Century Championship Golf: second round, Edgewood Tahoe South, Nev., NBC, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, third round, Sylvania, Ohio, Golf, 5 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore, MLB, noon.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, FS1, 3 p.m.
Regional Coverage, Fox, 6 p.m.
Seattle at LA Angels OR Atlanta at San Diego (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
NBA
Summer League: Charlotte vs. Utah, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 3 p.m.
Summer League: Memphis vs. Boston, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Summer League: New York vs Washington, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 5 p.m.
Summer League: Miami vs. New Orleans, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Summer League: Orlando vs. Chicago, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 7 p.m.
Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Detroit, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Summer League: Denver vs. Houston, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 9 p.m.
Summer League: Dallas vs. Minnesota, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., 9:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. S. Halep, Ladies' Championship, London, ESPN, 8 a.m.
Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. S. Halep, Ladies' Championship, London (taped), ABC, 2 p.m.
Track and Field
IAAF Diamond League: From Monaco (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.
WNBA
Las Vegas at Washington, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Sparta, WBKR-FM 92.5, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.