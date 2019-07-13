Local sports

Amateur baseball

Owensboro RiverDawgs at Dubois County, 6 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Oldham County at Owensboro Post 9 at Rockport (Ind.), 3:30 p.m. (DH)

On television

Australian Rules Football

Greater West Sydney at Richmond, FS2, 10 p.m.

Auto racing

Formula One: The British Grand Prix, practice session 3, England, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Formula One: The British Grand Prix, qualifying, England, ESPNews, 7:55 a.m.

FIA Formula E: qualifying, New York City, N.Y., FS2, 11 p.m.

IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Toronto, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

FIA Formula E: New York City E-Prix, New York City, N.Y., Fox, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Sparta, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

BIG3 Basketball

Week 4: From Providence, R.I., CBS, 11 a.m.

Boxing

PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Minneapolis, Minn., FS1, 6 p.m.

PBC Fight Night Main Event: James vs. Demarco, Minneapolis, Minn., FS1, 7 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing Main Event: Stevenson vs. Guevara, Newark, N.J., ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

CFL

Montreal at Ottawa, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Hamilton, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 8, 124 miles, Mâcon to Saint-Étienne, France, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, third round, Scotland, Golf, 9 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, third round, Scotland, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, third round, Silvis, Ill., Golf, noon.

PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, third round, Silvis, Ill., CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, second round, Akron, Ohio, Golf, 2 p.m.

American Century Championship Golf: second round, Edgewood Tahoe South, Nev., NBC, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, third round, Sylvania, Ohio, Golf, 5 p.m.

Horse racing

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.

Major League Baseball

Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore, MLB, noon.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, FS1, 3 p.m.

Regional Coverage, Fox, 6 p.m.

Seattle at LA Angels OR Atlanta at San Diego (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.

NBA

Summer League: Charlotte vs. Utah, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 3 p.m.

Summer League: Memphis vs. Boston, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Summer League: New York vs Washington, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 5 p.m.

Summer League: Miami vs. New Orleans, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Summer League: Orlando vs. Chicago, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 7 p.m.

Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Detroit, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Summer League: Denver vs. Houston, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA, 9 p.m.

Summer League: Dallas vs. Minnesota, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., 9:30 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. S. Halep, Ladies' Championship, London, ESPN, 8 a.m.

Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. S. Halep, Ladies' Championship, London (taped), ABC, 2 p.m.

Track and Field

IAAF Diamond League: From Monaco (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas at Washington, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

On radio

Auto racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Sparta, WBKR-FM 92.5, 6:30 p.m.

