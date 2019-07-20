Local sports
Amateur baseball
Owensboro RiverDawgs at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m.
Amateur basketball
Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:
• 5th-6th grade boys: Bearcats vs. Daviess County, 7 p.m.
• High school boys: TTMA vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
• Men's 35-and-older: Tri State Greats vs. Williams Barber Shop, 9 p.m.
• Men's Open: The Process vs. Blue Streak, 10 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Shelbyville at Owensboro Post 9, 1 p.m.
Cal Ripken baseball
12U Ohio Valley Regional at Crown Point, Ind.:
• Owensboro Western vs. Newburgh, Ind., 9 a.m.
Little League baseball
11-year-old State Tournament at Prestonsburg:
• Owensboro Southern vs. North Oldham, 4 p.m.
On television
Australian Rules football
Geelong at Hawthorn, FS2, 10 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Loudon, N.H., CNBC, 9 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 10:15 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN, 3 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: The Iowa 300, Newton, Iowa, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
BIG3 Basketball
Week 5: Kansas City, Mo., CBS, 3 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Fight Night: Plant-Lee, Las Vegas, Nev., FOX, 6 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France: Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
Tour de France: Stage 14, 126 miles, Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet, France (taped), NBC, 2 p.m.
Tour de France: Stage 15, 115 miles, Limoux to Foix, France, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Golf
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, third round, Northern Ireland, GOLF, 4 a.m.; NBC, 6 a.m.
U.S. Junior Amateur: championship match, Toledo, Ohio, FS1, 1 p.m.
Baha Mar Showdown: From the Bahamas (taped), CBS, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, third round, Nicholasville, Ky., GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, final round, Midland, Mich., GOLF, 5 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, GOLF, 3 a.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
The Haskell Invitational: Breeder's Cup Challenge Series, Monmouth, N.J., NBC, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN, 5 p.m.
UFC Fight Nigh Main Card: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN, 8 p.m.
MLB Baseball
Colorado at NY Yankees, MLB, noon.
NY Mets at San Francisco, FS1, 3 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, FS1, 6 p.m.
Miami at LA Dodgers OR Milwaukee at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. Inter Milan, Singapore, ESPN2, 6:30 a.m.
International Champions Cup: Benfica vs. Guadalajara, Santa Clara, Calif., ESPN, 3 p.m.
International Champions Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, Houston, Texas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
TBT Basketball
Columbus Regional: Teams TBD, round 2, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Columbus Regional: Teams TBD, round 2, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Lexington Regional: Teams TBD, round 2, Lexington, Ky., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Lexington Regional: Teams TBD, round 2, Lexington, Ky., ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Tennis
WTT: San Diego at Orange County, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
WNBA Basketball
Los Angeles at New York, NBA, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, NBA, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.