Friday's results
FIRST RACE
1-Woody's Reward 14.20 6.80 3.60
2-Orleans 9.20 4.80
3-Rhoda's Jewell 2.80
$1 Exacta: 6-2 $55.20. 10-cent Superfecta: 6-2-4-5 $88.52. 50-cent Trifecta: 6-2-4 $77.75.
SECOND RACE
1-Rule the Day 11.80 3.80 3.00
2-Better Begin 2.80 2.20
3-Our Lizzy Lou 4.00
$1 Daily Double: 6-4 $45.40. $1 Exacta: 4-5 $13.40. 10-cent Superfecta: 4-5-7-1 $16.26. 50-cent Trifecta: 4-5-7 $32.15.
THIRD RACE
1-Money Trend 2.40 2.20 2.10
2-Millwood 3.00 2.60
3-Espo 5.60
50-cent Pick 3: 6-4-8 $29.95. $1 Daily Double: 4-8 $9.30. $1 Exacta: 8-7 $2.80. 20-cent Superfecta: 8-7-3-2 $15.92. 50-cent Trifecta: 8-7-3 $14.80.
FOURTH RACE
1-Lea Ridge 7.20 5.00 2.80
2-Echelon 7.00 4.40
3-Macho Madness 3.60
50-cent Pick 3: 4-8-2 $19.45. $1 Daily Double: 8-2 $6.40. $1 Exacta: 2-1 $25.20. 10-cent Superfecta: 2-1-6-5 $27.53. 50-cent Trifecta: 2-1-6 $53.90.
FIFTH RACE
1-Lucy's Town 13.40 5.60 3.80
2-Lady Cleopatra 4.60 4.00
3-Nautia 4.60
50-cent Pick 3: 8-2-2 $21.25. 50-cent Pick 4: 4-8-2-2 $139.10. $1 Daily Double: 2-2 $15.40. $1 Exacta: 2-6 $33.20. 10-cent Superfecta: 2-6-7-5 $93.70. 50-cent Trifecta: 2-6-7 $82.30.
SIXTH RACE
1-Trust in Love 11.80 5.00 3.60
2-Macho Orb 2.80 2.60
3-Fire On High 4.20
50-cent Pick 3: 2-2-3 $80.10. $1 Daily Double: 2-3 $42.60. $1 Exacta: 3-1 $14.60. 10-cewnt Superfecta: 3-1-2-8 $66.29. 50-cent Trifecta: 3-1-2 $23.70.
SEVENTH RACE
1-Violator 11.20 5.40 4.60
2-Twixy Cat 12.20 7.60
3-Good Juju 4.60
50-cent Pick 3: 2-3-7 $133.75. $1 Daily Double: 3-7 $48.60. $1 Exacta: 7-5 $56.40. 10-cent Superfecta: 7-5-2-11 $365.35. 50-cent Trifecta: 7-5-2 $185.65.
EIGHTH RACE
1-D Squared 7.40 4.80 3.40
2-Holly Blame 6.00 3.80
3-Straight Shot 2.40
50-cent Pick 3: 3-7-1 $227.05. $1 Daily Double: $34.20. $1 Exacta: 1-6 $28.80. 10-cent Superfecta: 1-6-3-7 $43.12. 50-cent Trifecta: 1-6-3 $41.25.
NINTH RACE
1-Elle Factor 17.60 8.40 3.40
2-Adheretome 6.20 3.40
3-Lucky Visit 2.10
50-cent Pick 3: 7-1-3 $146.05. 50-cent Pick 4: 3-7-1-3 $1,178.65. 50-cent Pick 5: 2-3-7-1-3 (4 correct) $24.25. Pick 5: 2-3-7-1-3 $987.05. $1 Daily Double: 1-3 $41.80. $1 Exacta: 3-5 $51.60. 10-cent Superfecta: 3-5-1-2 $62.67. $1 Super High Five: 3-5-1-2-4 $0.00. 50-cent Trifecta: 3-5-1 $74.70.
