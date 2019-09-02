ELLIS PARK
Sunday's results
FIRST RACE
1-Hoptown Honey 13.60 6.40 4.40
2-Have No Fear 7.00 4.60
3-Thea Bee 6.20
Exacta: 4-6 $60.30. 10-cent Superfecta: 4-6-2-1 $57.99. 50-cent Trifecta: 4-6-2 $108.55.
SECOND RACE
1-Out Cold 12.40 4.40 2.60
2-Alex of Ice 3.40 2.60
3-Jumpin Thru Hoops 2.60
10-cent Daily Double: 4-1 $57.80. 10-cent Exacta: 1-7 $19.70. 10-cent Superfecta: 1-7-4-8 $18.98. 50-cent Trifecta: 1-7-4 $24.10.
THIRD RACE
1-K C Against World 27.20 13.40 15.20
2-Mountain Division 6.00 6.60
3-Tropical Cognac 7.40
50-cent Pick 3: 4-1-4 $434.40. $1 Daily Double: 1-4 $83.90. $1 Exacta: 4-2 $66.00. 10-cent Superfecta: 4-2-1-7 $127.82. 50-cent Trifecta: 4-2-1 $102.10.
FOURTH RACE
1-Truth Seeker 41.60 13.80 5.80
2-Box of Chocolates 3.00 2.40
3-King Ford 2.80
50-cent Pick 3: 1-4-2 $879.40. $1 Daily Double: 4-2 $291.70. $1 Exacta: 2-1 $69.60. 10-cent Superfecta: 2-1-7-5 $127.02. 50-cent Trifecta: 2-1-7 $142.35.
FIFTH RACE
1-Tres Equis 5.40 2.80 2.40
2-Rockshaw 4.00 3.00
3-Better Charge It 4.40
50-cent Pick 3: 4-2-5 $668.30. 50-cent Pick 4: 1-4-2-4 $3,305.90. 10-cent Daily Double: 2-5 $68.70. 10-cent Exacta: 5-7 $12.40. 10-cent Superfecta: 5-7-6-3 $21.19. 50-cent Trifecta: 5-7-6 $35.95.
SIXTH RACE
1-Matt's Honey 21.00 9.20 7.20
2-Veritas 10.80 6.80
3-Sergeant McNerney 9.00
50-cent Pick 3: 2-5-2 $635.05. $1 Daily Double: 5-2 $37.30. $1 Exacta: 2-7 $95.30. 10-cent Superfecta: 2-7-3-9 $304.25. 50-cent Trifecta: 2-7-3 $433.10. $1 Consolation Double: 5-5 $2.90.
SEVENTH RACE
1-Idle Hour 8.80 5.00 4.00
2-Fun Finder 4.20 3.60
3-Saracosa 4.00
50-cent Pick 3: 5-2-4 $111.00. $1 Daily Double: 2-4 $56.00. $1 Exacta: 4-2 $15.70. 10-cent Superfecta: 4-2-5-1 $31.73. 50-cent Trifecta: 4-2-5 $44.60.
EIGHTH RACE
1-Soothsaying 9.40 4.60 3.60
2-Queen Bridget 5.60 4.80
3-I'm Fine 5.20
50-cent Pick 3: 2-4-9 $177.65. $1 Daily Double: 4-9 $25.60. $1 Exacta: 9-7 $28.50. 10-cent Superfecta: 9-7-1-11 $105.02. Trifecta: 9-7-1 $106.25.
NINTH RACE
1-C P Quality 5.60 3.60 3.00
2-Veiled Vixen 5.60 3.80
3-Midnight Karma 3.80
50-cent Pick 3: 4-9-5 $42.70. $1 Daily Double: 9-5 $15.50. $1 Exacta: 5-8 $20.20. 10-cent Superfecta: 5-8-2-4 $64.33. 50-cent Trifecta: 5-8-2 $55.15.
10TH RACE
1-Kodikova 5.20 3.20 3.00
2-Kona Kai 10.40 6.80
3-Hong Kong Helen 5.00
50-cent Pick 3: 9-5-5 $33.15. 50-cent Pick 4: 4-9-5-5/12 $190.35. 50-cent Pick 5: 2-4-9-5-5/12 $1,214.45. 50-cent Pick 5: 2-4-9-5-5/12 (4 correct) $19.75. $1 Daily Double: 5-5 $11.20. $1 Exacta: 5-1 $26.60. 10-cent Superfecta: 5-1-2-10 $150.30. $1 Super High Five: 5-1-2-10-9 $0.00. 50-cent Trifecta: 5-1-2 $64.65.
