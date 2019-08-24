Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Hancock County/Owensboro/Owensboro Catholic in Union County Invitational, Breckenridge Country Club, 8 a.m.
Daviess County/Muhlenberg County in Hopkins Central Invitational, Madisonville Country Club, 8 a.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Apollo at Warren Central Tournament
Owensboro Catholic at Todd County Central, TBD
Owensboro at Model, 10:30 a.m.
Greenwood at Daviess County, noon
Owensboro at Madison Central, 5 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
Apollo/Daviess County in Franklin-Simpson Shootout, 8 a.m.
Owensboro Catholic at Ben Hawes, TBD
Girls' high school soccer
Daviess County at Smokey Mountain Cup
Apollo/McLean County/Muhlenberg County in Dragon Lair Classic at Warren Central
High school cross country
Daviess County/Owensboro Catholic at Tiger Run, Louisville
Hancock County/Muhlenberg County/Whitesville Trinity in Madisonville Classic at Madisonville North Hopkins
Apollo at Harrison (Ind.) High School Invitational, Evansville, 9 a.m.
High school football
McLean County at Eminence, 6 p.m.
High school volleyball
Daviess County/Hancock County/McLean County/Muhlenberg County/Owensboro Catholic/Whitesville Trinity at Apollo Summer Slam Tournament
On television
Aurora Games
Day 4: Women's Figure Skating, Albany, N.Y., ESPNU, noon.
Australian Rules Football
Brisbane at Richmond, FS2, midnight.
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (taped), NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN, 2 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill., NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Fight Night: Figueroa vs. Chacon, Edinburg, Texas, FS1, 9 p.m.
College football
Villanova at Colgate, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Samford vs. Youngstown State, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN, 2 p.m.
Miami vs. Florida, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Hawaii, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, third round, Mölndal, Sweden, Golf, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, third round, Atlanta, Golf, noon.
LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, third round, Aurora, Ontario, Golf, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, third round, Atlanta, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, third round, Boise, Idaho, Golf, 4:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Boeing Classic, second round, Snoqualmie, Wash., Golf, 6:30 p.m.
High school football
St. Frances (Md.) at Miami Central (Fla.), ESPN, 11 a.m.
Deerfield Beach (Fla.) at Carol City (Fla.), ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Dematha (Md.) at St. John Bosco (Calif.), ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Narbonne (Calif.) at Buchanan (Calif.), ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 10:30 a.m.
Travers Stakes: The 150th Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Fox, 4 p.m.
Little League Baseball
World Series: Willemsted, Curacao (Caribbean) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.,AQBC, 11:30 a.m.
World Series: River Ridge, Pa. (Southwest) vs. Wailuku, Hawaii, (West) U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov, Main Card, Bridgeport, Conn., Paramount, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.
NY Yankees at LA Dodgers, FS1, 3 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, FS1, 6 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland OR Toronto at Seattle (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
NFL
Preseason: Arizona at Minnesota, NFL, noon.
Preseason: Houston at Dallas, NFL, 6 p.m.
Preseason: Seattle at LA Chargers, NFL, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Chelsea at Norwich City, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Borussia Mönchengladbach at FSV Mainz, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, FS1, 11:30 a.m.
Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
MLS: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, Yankee Stadium, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Tennis
WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Singles Final, Bronx, N.Y., Tennis, 1 p.m.
ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Singles Final, Winston-Salem, N.C., Tennis, 4 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis., WOMI-AM 1490, 2 p.m.
