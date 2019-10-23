On television

College soccer (Women's)

Pepperdine at Santa Clara, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State, BTN, 7 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, SEC, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, first round, Tokyo, Golf, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, first round, Tokyo, Golf, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal, Golf, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Horse racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.

Major League Baseball

World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 2, Fox, 7 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Ajax, Group H, TNT, 11:55 a.m.

UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan, Group H, TNT, 2 p.m.

MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at NY City FC, Eastern Conference Semifinal, FS1, 6 p.m.

MLS Playoffs: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, Western Conference Semifinal, FS1, 9 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Tennis, 6 a.m.

WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China, Tennis, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

