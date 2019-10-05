What: Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union McLean County Hall of Fame Golf Scramble.
Cost: $120 per 4-player team.
When: 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Where: Panther Creek Golf Club.
Mail entry to: Andy Groves, Director, P.O. Box 216, Sacramento KY 42372 (make checks payable to: McLean County Hall of Fame Scramble).
Contact: Andy Groves, (270) 499-0130 or email groves_james@bellsouth.net.
