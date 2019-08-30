Class 6-A, District 1
District Overall
Apollo 0-0 1-0
Henderson County 0-0 1-0
Marshall County 0-0 1-0
Daviess County 0-0 0-1
McCracken County 0-0 0-1
Friday's games
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County
Apollo at Caldwell County
Henderson County at Evansville North
Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County
Bowling Green at McCracken County
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Owensboro 0-0 1-0
Graves County 0-0 1-0
Grayson County 0-0 1-0
Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-1
Ohio County 0-0 0-1
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-1
Friday's games
Evansville Central at Owensboro
McLean County at Ohio County
Muhlenberg County at Logan County
Breckinridge County at Metcalfe County
Nelson County at Grayson County
Off: Graves County
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 1-0
Todd County Central 0-0 1-0
Butler County 0-0 0-1
Hancock County 0-0 0-1
McLean County 0-0 0-1
Friday's games
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County
McLean County at Ohio County
Butler County at Edmonson County
Todd County Central at Fort Knox
Hancock County at Fairdale
