Class 6-A, District 1

District Overall

Apollo 0-0 1-0

Henderson County 0-0 1-0

Marshall County 0-0 1-0

Daviess County 0-0 0-1

McCracken County 0-0 0-1

Friday's games

Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County

Apollo at Caldwell County

Henderson County at Evansville North

Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County

Bowling Green at McCracken County

Class 5-A, District 1

District Overall

Owensboro 0-0 1-0

Graves County 0-0 1-0

Grayson County 0-0 1-0

Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-1

Ohio County 0-0 0-1

Breckinridge County 0-0 0-1

Friday's games

Evansville Central at Owensboro

McLean County at Ohio County

Muhlenberg County at Logan County

Breckinridge County at Metcalfe County

Nelson County at Grayson County

Off: Graves County

Class 2-A, District 2

District Overall

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 1-0

Todd County Central 0-0 1-0

Butler County 0-0 0-1

Hancock County 0-0 0-1

McLean County 0-0 0-1

Friday's games

Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County

McLean County at Ohio County

Butler County at Edmonson County

Todd County Central at Fort Knox

Hancock County at Fairdale

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.