HORSE RACING
Ellis Park
Sunday's results
FIRST RACE
Northern Connect 9.80 3.60 2.60
C Islandsurprise 2.40 2.20
Holy Cookie 3.20
$1 Exacta: 4-2 $13.20. 10-cent Superfecta: 4-2-1-3 $18.75. 50-cent Trifecta: 4-2-1 $26.35.
SECOND RACE
Molly's Game 7.60 3.80 2.40
Mad Grace 3.80 2.80
Bella Kristina 3.00
$1 Daily Double: 4-5 $17.90. $1 Exacta: 5-4 $12.20. 10-cent Superfecta: 5-4-3-1 $25.89. 50-cent Trifecta: 5-4-3 $23.75.
THIRD RACE
Red Alert 76.20 19.60 27.60
Lookin at Blessing 5.20 6.40
Bango Box 5.00
50-cent Pick 3: 4-5-6 $352.00. $1 Daily Double: 5-6 $111.50. $1 Exacta: 6-2 $147.10. 10-cent Superfecta: 6-2-1-3 $121.79. 50-cent Trifecta: 6-2-1 $173.80.
FOURTH RACE
Parade Field 11.40 4.80 3.00
A. K. Safari 3.20 2.40
Blame Ro 2.80
50-cent Pick 3: 5-6-1 $1,104.60. $1 Daily Double: 6-1 $223.30. $1 Exacta: 1-3 $20.80. 10-cent Superfecta: 1-3-7-5 $20.91. 50-cent Trifecta: 1-3-7 $25.85.
FIFTH RACE
Unmatachable 4.00 3.00 2.60
Croatian 9.40 5.20
Ransack 3.20
50-cent Pick 3: 6-1-2 $277.65. 50-cent Pick 4: 5-6-1-2 $2,642.25. $1 Daily Double: 1-2 $19.20. $1 Exacta: 2-7 $19.50. 10-cent Superfecta: 2-7-3-4 $55.54. 50-cent Trifecta: 2-7-3 $82.55.
SIXTH RACE
Amazima 3.20 2.40 2.10
Rodhwaan 4.60 2.80
Korat Queen 3.00
50-cent Pick 3: 1-2-7/8 $20.35. $1 Daily Double: 2-8 $4.80. $1 Exacta: 8-6 $5.70. 10-cent Superfecta: 8-6-3-1 $4.43. 50-cent Trifecta: 8-6-3 $8.05.
SEVENTH RACE
Portrait 4.40 3.20 2.40
Pleasant Orb 7.20 3.60
Evil Lyn 2.40
50-cent Pick 3: 2-7/8-7 $2.95. $1 Daily Double: 8-7 $4.70. $1 Exacta: 7-4 $14.60. 10-cent Superfecta: 7-4-1-6 $11.72. 50-cent Trifecta: 7-4-1 $19.25.
EIGHTH RACE
Bye Bye Birdstone 8.20 4.40 3.40
Unmoored 4.60 3.20
Batterbatterswing 4.40
50-cent Pick 3: 8-7-5 $10.60. $1 Daily Double: 7-5 $10.60. $1 Exacta: 5-1 $17.40. 10-cent Superfecta: 5-1-6-7 $22.43. 50-cent Trifecta: 5-1-6 $50.50.
NINTH RACE
Grand Meister 8.80 4.60 3.40
Phantom Currency 5.80 4.00
Arabian Story 6.00
50-cent Pick 3: 7-5-6 $32.55. 50-cent Pick 4: 7/8-7-5-6 $56.30. Pick 5: 2-7/8-7-5-6 (4 correct) $3.00; (5 correct) $138.70. $1 Daily Double: 5-6 $21.40. $1 Exacta: 6-4 $20.20. 10-cent Superfecta: 6-4-1-3 $60.39. 50-cent Trifecta: 6-4-1 $109.55.
