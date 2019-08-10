Friday's results
FIRST RACE
Jareth 6.40 3.60 2.60
New Colossus 5.00 4.20
Get Some Mo 3.20
Exacta: 1-7 $22.10. Superfecta: 1-7-6-4 $69.73. Trifecta: 1-7-6 $53.25.
SECOND RACE
Yankee Seven 14.00 4.80 3.80
Benny 2.10 2.10
Tauber 4.20
Daily Double: 1-2 $45.70. Exacta: 2-6 $17.50. Superfecta: 2-6-5-3 $17.85. Trifecta: 2-6-5 $39.90.
THIRD RACE
Pat Daddy 8.00 3.80 3.40
Tres Equis 10.20 5.00
Griff 3.00
Pick 3: 1-2-4 $137.50. Daily Double: 2-4 $42.40. Exacta: 4-5 $33.60. Superfecta: 4-5-6-2 $74.25. Trifecta: 4-5-6 $72.65.
FOURTH RACE
Wasabi Girl 8.60 4.00 3.00
Tempers Rising 11.60 6.20
Heir of Light 3.40
Pick 3: 2-4-5 $61.15. Daily Double: 4-5 $16.109. Exacta: 5-9 $56.50. Superfecta: 5-9-6-8 $131.82. Trifecta: 5-9-6 $170.45.
FIFTH RACE
Crystal Glacier 15.60 8.00 4.80
Flayota 14.00 10.40
Spartanka 14.80
Pick 3: 4-5-8 $58.20. Pick 4: 2-4-5-8 $279.80. Daily Double: 5-8 $32.40. Exacta: 8-1 $86.90. Superfecta: 8-1-9-11 $1,655.46. Trifecta: 8-1-9 $651.55.
SIXTH RACE
Harbor Jedi 4.80 3.40 2.40
Holy Cookie 8.60 4.40
Magic Feet 4.00
Pick 3: 5-8-1 $42.95. Daily Double: 8-1 $24.60. Exacta: 1-7 $18.10. Superfecta: 1-7-8-9 $49.77. Trifecta: 1-7-8 $41.40.
SEVENTH RACE
My America 6.80 3.20 2.80
Red Sorrell 4.20 2.60
Eight Ain't Enough 4.80
Pick 3: 8-1-6 $61.50. Daily Double: 1-6 $7.10. Exacta: 6-1 $13.60. Superfecta: 6-1-10-4 $43.19. Trifecta: 6-1-10 $39.95.
EIGHTH RACE
Home Base 16.00 6.80 4.80
Carrier Landing 10.20 5.60
Shakes Creek 3.00
Pick 3: 1/6-5/6-7 $50.25. Daily Double: 6-7 $30.50. Exacta: 7-5 $70.00. Superfecta: 7-5-6-2 $132.04. Trifecta: 7-5-6 $147.75.
NINTH RACE
Overzealous 9.80 3.80 2.80
Zorzor 2.40 2.20
Bango Box 3.40
Pick 3: 5/6-7-3 $106.35. Pick 4: 1/6-2/5/6-7-3 $308.35. Pick 5: 8-1/6-2/5/6-7-3 $602.05; (4 correct) $14.65. Daily Double: 7-3 $40.30. Exacta: 3-8 $11.10. Superfecta: 3-8-1-10 $38.47. Trifecta: 3-8-1 $21.95.
