ELLIS PARK

Saturday's entries

FIRST RACE 1 mile

1-Red Blue and True Court

2-Seba's Dancer Morales

3-True Ten Giles

4-Inmyfathersimage Padron-Barcenas

5-U A Marshal Cohen

6-Catfeinated Hernandez

7-Midnight Joker Gazader

SECOND RACE 6 furlongs

1-1-Chromed Heart Graham

2-Shell Fire Rocco

3-Battalstown Cannon

4-Slick Silver Hernandez

5-Admiral Brown Carroll

6-Level Seventeen Gilligan

7-Freeze Line Court

THIRD RACE 7 furlongs

1-Three D Flag Hernandez

2-Dust to Diamonds Carroll

3-Spectacular Temper Saez

4-Delphiki Graham

5-Joysome Lanerie

6-Kitty's Promise Cannon

FOURTH RACE 6 furlongs

1-Wilshire Diamond Chuan

2-Morning Darling Gazader

3-Detective Reno Morales

4-Revolting Mena

5-Harvey's Honey Lanerie

6-Baquero Flies Court

7-Davidic Line Saez

8-Rocky John Borel

9-Cheeseburger Hernandez

FIFTH RACE 1 mile

1-Stage Ready Mena

2-Seek the Peak Graham

3-Treasure Trove Morales

4-Evil Eye Lanerie

5-Nevans Carroll

6-Blazed Up Salazar

7-Market Garden Rocco

SIXTH RACE 6 furlongs

1-What a Fox Carroll

2-Bronze Charm Saez

3-Dylan Did It Cannon

4-Nikki Beach Lanerie

5-Wild Moment Hernandez

6-The Aurelia Factor Hernandez

7-Honey Parade Graham

SEVENTH RACE 1 mile

1-Mr Midtown Mena

2-Traffic Stop Lanerie

3-Take Charge d'Oro Carroll

4-Gray Hope Graham

5-Salt Air Gazader

6-Solomonic Borel

7-Sassy King Saez

8-Wicked Max Hernandez

EIGHTH RACE 5 furlongs

1-Dekani Cannon

2-Rehap Hernandez

3-Lady Hideaway Carroll

4-First Course Morales

5-Misty Blue Hill

6-Dancing Destroyer Mena

7-Mischievous Maude Graham

8-American Legend Court

9-Cyclone Millie Gazader

10-Lady McKenzie Lanerie

11-Sconsin Saez

12-Excelerita Padron-Barcenas

AE-Owner's Suite Gilligan

NINTH RACE 51/2 furlongs

1-Great Big Cat Saez

2-Cooke Brothers Gilligan

3-Contractor Bill Court

4-Sterling Hope Mena

5-Lookin High Gazader

6-Macho Jack Graham

7-Tag's Red Ripper Court

8-Early Mischief Cannon

9-Island Song Lanerie

10TH RACE 1 mile

1-Charles T Gazader

2-Giant's Forrest Cannon

3-Homefortheweekend Cohen

4-Frigate Fire Mena

5-Tizpure Chuan

6-Bumptybumpbump Morales

7-Regal Look Carroll

8-Almoreb Graham

9-The Moment Is Now Gilligan

10-Lookin At Blessing Lanerie

11-Classic Pursuit Camacho

