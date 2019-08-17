ELLIS PARK
Saturday's entries
FIRST RACE 1 mile
1-Red Blue and True Court
2-Seba's Dancer Morales
3-True Ten Giles
4-Inmyfathersimage Padron-Barcenas
5-U A Marshal Cohen
6-Catfeinated Hernandez
7-Midnight Joker Gazader
SECOND RACE 6 furlongs
1-1-Chromed Heart Graham
2-Shell Fire Rocco
3-Battalstown Cannon
4-Slick Silver Hernandez
5-Admiral Brown Carroll
6-Level Seventeen Gilligan
7-Freeze Line Court
THIRD RACE 7 furlongs
1-Three D Flag Hernandez
2-Dust to Diamonds Carroll
3-Spectacular Temper Saez
4-Delphiki Graham
5-Joysome Lanerie
6-Kitty's Promise Cannon
FOURTH RACE 6 furlongs
1-Wilshire Diamond Chuan
2-Morning Darling Gazader
3-Detective Reno Morales
4-Revolting Mena
5-Harvey's Honey Lanerie
6-Baquero Flies Court
7-Davidic Line Saez
8-Rocky John Borel
9-Cheeseburger Hernandez
FIFTH RACE 1 mile
1-Stage Ready Mena
2-Seek the Peak Graham
3-Treasure Trove Morales
4-Evil Eye Lanerie
5-Nevans Carroll
6-Blazed Up Salazar
7-Market Garden Rocco
SIXTH RACE 6 furlongs
1-What a Fox Carroll
2-Bronze Charm Saez
3-Dylan Did It Cannon
4-Nikki Beach Lanerie
5-Wild Moment Hernandez
6-The Aurelia Factor Hernandez
7-Honey Parade Graham
SEVENTH RACE 1 mile
1-Mr Midtown Mena
2-Traffic Stop Lanerie
3-Take Charge d'Oro Carroll
4-Gray Hope Graham
5-Salt Air Gazader
6-Solomonic Borel
7-Sassy King Saez
8-Wicked Max Hernandez
EIGHTH RACE 5 furlongs
1-Dekani Cannon
2-Rehap Hernandez
3-Lady Hideaway Carroll
4-First Course Morales
5-Misty Blue Hill
6-Dancing Destroyer Mena
7-Mischievous Maude Graham
8-American Legend Court
9-Cyclone Millie Gazader
10-Lady McKenzie Lanerie
11-Sconsin Saez
12-Excelerita Padron-Barcenas
AE-Owner's Suite Gilligan
NINTH RACE 51/2 furlongs
1-Great Big Cat Saez
2-Cooke Brothers Gilligan
3-Contractor Bill Court
4-Sterling Hope Mena
5-Lookin High Gazader
6-Macho Jack Graham
7-Tag's Red Ripper Court
8-Early Mischief Cannon
9-Island Song Lanerie
10TH RACE 1 mile
1-Charles T Gazader
2-Giant's Forrest Cannon
3-Homefortheweekend Cohen
4-Frigate Fire Mena
5-Tizpure Chuan
6-Bumptybumpbump Morales
7-Regal Look Carroll
8-Almoreb Graham
9-The Moment Is Now Gilligan
10-Lookin At Blessing Lanerie
11-Classic Pursuit Camacho
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.