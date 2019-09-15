On television
Auto racing
NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa., FS1, 1 p.m.
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Monterey Grand Prix, Monterey, Calif., NBC, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
College soccer (women's)
North Carolina at Arkansas, ESPNU, noon.
Cycling
Vuelta A España: Stage 21, 65 miles, Fuenlabrada to Madrid, Spain (taped), NBCSN, 12 a.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, Perthshire, Scotland, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, final round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., GOLF, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, final round, Grand Blanc, Mich. (taped), GOLF, 5 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 11:30 a.m.
MLB baseball
Atlanta at Washington, TBS, 12 p.m.
Oakland at Texas OR Cincinnati at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB, 3:30 p.m.
LA Dodgers at NY Mets, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL football
Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, New England at Miami, Buffalo at NY Giants, Jacksonville at Houston, CBS, noon.
Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cincinnati, Minnesota at Green Bay, Seattle at Pittsburgh, Dallas at Washington, Arizona at Baltimore, FOX, noon.
Kansas City at Oakland, CBS, 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Chicago at Denver, New Orleans at LA Rams, FOX, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Soccer (men's)
Premier League: Everton at Bournemouth, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.
Serie A: Sassuolo at AS Roma, ESPNEWS, 10:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at SC Paderborn, FS1, 11 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
MLS: D.C. United at Portland, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
MFL: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, Qualifying, FS2, 6:30 p.m.
MLS: Sporting KC at LA Galaxy, FS1, 9 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Jiangxi Open, Singles Final, Nanchang, China, TENNIS, 3 a.m.
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Final, Cary, N.C., TENNIS, noon.
WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 9 p.m.
WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Monday)
WNBA
Playoff: Seattle at Los Angeles, Elimination Game, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Playoff: Chicago at Las Vegas, Elimination Game, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
World Cup basketball (men's)
FIBA World Cup China 2019: Australia vs. France, Third-Place Game, Beijing, ESPN2, 3 a.m.
FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Argentina, Final, Beijing, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
