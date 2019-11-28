On television
Auto racing
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 2:55 a.m. (Friday)
Beach soccer (Men's)
FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Luque, Paraguay, FS2, 8 p.m.
FIFA World Cup: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Luque, Paraguay, FS2, 9:30 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 10 a.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Harvard, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, noon.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Barclays Center Classic: Memphis vs. North Carolina State, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Fairfield vs. Southern California, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston, Quarterfinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN Orlando Invitational: Davidson vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
ESPNU -- Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas
Las Vegas Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Iowa, Semifinal, Las Vegas, FS1, 7 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Central Florida vs. Pennsylvania, Quarterfinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Wooden Legacy: Pepperdine vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas Invitational: San Diego State vs. Creighton, Semifinal, Las Vegas, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
College football
Mississippi at Mississippi State, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 4:30 a.m.
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
NFL
Chicago at Detroit, Fox, 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey, FS2, 7 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.