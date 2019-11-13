Local sports
Men's college basketball
Brescia at Lee, 6 p.m.
Indiana State at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Oakland City at Kentucky Wesleyan, 6 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men's)
LSU at VCU, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
McNeese State at Wisconsin, BTN, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph's at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Ohio State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Indiana State at Louisville, ACC, 7 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Purdue at Marquette, FS1, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women's)
Connecticut at Vanderbilt, SEC, 6 p.m.
College football
Northern Illinois at Toledo, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU, 7 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
Tennessee at Arkansas, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
Golf
EPGA Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, Sun City, South Africa, Golf, 1 a.m. (Thursday
Major League Baseball
BBWAA MLB Awards, MLB, 5 p.m.
NBA
LA Clippers at Houston, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 6 a.m.; noon
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, Tennis, 8 a.m.; 2 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Indiana State at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Bellarmine, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.
