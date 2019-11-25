Local sports
Men's college basketball
Western Kentucky vs. Fordham, Paradise Jam, U.S. Virgin Islands, Hilltopper IMG Network, 2:15 p.m.
Wilberforce at Brescia, 7 p.m.
On television
Beach soccer (Men's)
FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Group A, Luque, Paraguay, FS2, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
NIT Season Tip-Off: Western Michigan vs. Yale, First Round, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 11 a.m.
NIT Season Tip-Off: Seattle vs. Bucknell, First Round, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Georgia vs. Dayton, First Round, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
Paradise Jam: Western Kentucky vs. Fordham, U.S. Virgin Islands, Flohoops.com, 2:15 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan State, First Round, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas State, First Round, Fort Myers, Fla., FS1, 5 p.m.
Kent State at Ohio State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
Legends Classic: Richmond vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Hall of Fame Classic: Butler vs. Missouri, First Round, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee, SEC, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Indiana, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Bradley vs. Northwestern, First Round, Fort Myers, Fla., FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Chaminade, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Hall of Fame Classic: Oklahoma vs. Stanford, First Round, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Legends Classic: Auburn vs. New Mexico, First Round, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.
Maui Invitational: UCLA vs. BYU, First Round, Maui, Hawaii, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
NBA
Utah at Milwaukee, NBA, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Baltimore at LA Rams, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Western Kentucky vs. Fordham, Paradise Jam, U.S. Virgin Islands, Hilltopper IMG Network, 2:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.