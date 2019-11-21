KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 100, OAKLAND CITY 68
OAKLAND CITY
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Tyler Toopes 32 4 13 3 4 5 2 4 13
Nathaniel Schmittler 29 5 11 0 0 7 0 2 11
Jacob Sanford 36 4 15 0 0 4 1 0 9
Kase Robinson 28 3 6 1 1 4 3 0 8
J.D. Hoover 25 2 6 0 0 3 3 2 6
D.J. Redding 26 5 10 4 4 1 1 1 15
Javan Miller 14 2 3 2 2 1 2 0 6
Austin Ladd 10 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 0
Team 1
Totals 200 25 64 10 11 29 12 10 68
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Adam Goetz 30 8 13 0 0 4 9 1 22
Jo Griffin 32 7 12 1 2 9 4 2 19
Erik Bell 26 4 6 0 0 2 7 1 9
Mohamed Abu Arisha 21 4 7 0 0 5 4 3 9
Ben Sisson 9 2 4 0 0 3 2 1 4
Nick Fort 17 5 7 1 2 3 1 1 11
Wyatt Battaile 12 3 7 3 4 5 0 1 9
Zach Hopewell 17 3 7 0 0 4 2 0 8
Nathan Smith 5 2 4 0 0 4 0 0 4
Tyler Bezold 12 1 6 1 1 3 0 1 3
Nathan Boyle 10 1 4 0 0 3 0 0 2
Cameron Cartwright 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mike Gilmer 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Team 0
Totals 200 40 77 6 9 45 30 11 100
Halftime: KWC 54-21. 3-point field goals: KWC 14-38 (Goetz 6-11, Griffin 4-7, Hopewell 2-5, Abu Arisha 1-1, Bell 1-2, Fort 0-1, Boyle 0-3, Battaile 0-4, Bezold 0-4), OCU 8-26 (Hoover 2-5, Toopes 2-5, Redding 1-2, Schmittler 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Sanford 1-8, Miller 0-1). Blocks: KWC 2 (Abu Arisha 2), OCU 2 (Schmittler 2). Steals: KWC 12 (Hopewell 4), OCU 6 (Sanford 2). Turnovers: KWC 10 (Goetz, Griffin 3), OCU 17 (Toopes, Hoover 4). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 671.
