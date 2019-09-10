Local sports
Boys' high school golf
City-County Championship, Owensboro Country Club, 4 p.m.
Muhlenberg County vs. Hopkinsville, Christian County at Western Hills GC, Hopkinsville, 4 p.m.
Girls' high school golf
City-County Championship, Owensboro Country Club, 4 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
Ohio County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.
Warren East at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Madisonville-North Hopkins at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Hopkinsville at Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.
Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Apollo, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Apollo, 7 p.m.
Cloverport at Hancock County, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
Major League Baseball
Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Washington at Minnesota (6:30 p.m.), MLB, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco, MLB, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA Euro 2020: England vs. Kosovo, Qualifying, Southampton, England, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, St. Louis, FS1, 7 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China, Tennis, 6 a.m.
ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., Tennis, 10 a.m.
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 9:30 p.m.
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
Track and Field
Day 2: U.S. vs. Europe, Minsk, Belarus, NBCSN, 11 a.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
