Local sports

Boys' high school golf

City-County Championship, Owensboro Country Club, 4 p.m.

Muhlenberg County vs. Hopkinsville, Christian County at Western Hills GC, Hopkinsville, 4 p.m.

Girls' high school golf

City-County Championship, Owensboro Country Club, 4 p.m.

Boys' high school soccer

Ohio County at Daviess County, 7 p.m.

Warren East at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Madisonville-North Hopkins at Owensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' high school soccer

Hopkinsville at Muhlenberg County, 5:30 p.m.

Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Apollo, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Daviess County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Apollo, 7 p.m.

Cloverport at Hancock County, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, 7:30 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at McLean County, 7:30 p.m.

On television

Major League Baseball

Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Washington at Minnesota (6:30 p.m.), MLB, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco, MLB, 9 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA Euro 2020: England vs. Kosovo, Qualifying, Southampton, England, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, St. Louis, FS1, 7 p.m.

Tennis

WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China, Tennis, 6 a.m.

ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., Tennis, 10 a.m.

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 9:30 p.m.

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Track and Field

Day 2: U.S. vs. Europe, Minsk, Belarus, NBCSN, 11 a.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

