Local sports

Men's college basketball

Utah Valley at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Campbellsville at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Southern Indiana, 7 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men's)

Charleston Southern at Michigan State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Kentucky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Campellsville at Western Kentucky, ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Illinois, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Auburn, SEC, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Ohio State, BTN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Houston, NBA, 7 p.m.

NFL

Kansas City at LA Chargers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

UEFA Euro 2020: Ireland vs. Denmark, Qualifying, Dublin , ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Utah Valley at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6 p.m.

Campbellsville at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Southern Indiana, WBIO-FM 94.7, 7 p.m.

