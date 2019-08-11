Saturday's results
FIRST RACE
Speed too Tume 16.80 6.00 4.00
Magna G Force 3.80 2.80
Northern Heart 3.40
Exacta: 5-4 $33.60. Superfecta: 5-4-8-6 $142.56. Trifecta: 5-4-8 $99.50.
SECOND RACE
She Is Gorgeous 12.60 5.00 3.60
Caiman's Danzer 9.20 5.80
Sohni 8.40
Daily Double: 5-5 $39.30. Exacta: 5-3 $42.60. Superfecta: 5-3-4-2 $210.67. Trifecta: 5-3-4 $271.00.
THIRD RACE
Venkman 18.20 8.00 4.60
Moose Got Even 3.60 3.00
Fayetteville 6.20
Pick 3: 5-5-5 $277.10. Daily Double: 5-5 $41.10. Exacta: 5-2 $29.90. Superfecta: 5-2-4-6 $93.19. Trifecta: 5-2-4 $141.55.
FOURTH RACE
Starinthemaking 15.40 5.20 3.80
Pocket Personality 3.80 2.80
Due to His Charm 3.40
Pick 3: 5-5-7 $348.20. Daily Double: 5-7 $53.40. Exacta: 7-5 $34.70. Superfecta: 7-5-3-4 $296.58. Trifecta: 7-5-3 $61.90.
FIFTH RACE
Professional 4.80 2.60 2.20
Zoomer 3.60 2.60
Front Page 2.60
Pick 3: 5-7-3/6 $70.10. Pick 4: 5-5-7-3/6/11 $466.20. Daily Double: 7-3 $22.80. Exacta: 3-9 $6.80. Superfecta: 3-9-1-7 $6.53. Trifecta: 3-9-1 $9.20. Consolation Double: 7-6 $6.60.
SIXTH RACE
Unbridled Outlaw 3.80 3.00 2.20
Fifth Title 4.00 2.80
Italian Charm 2.40
Pick 3: 7-3/6-1/6/7 $29.20. Daily Double: 3-6 $4.20. Exacta: 6-5 $7.50. Trifecta: 6-5-2 $6.80.
SEVENTH RACE
Jezebel's Kitten 4.60 4.00 3.00
Edgee Angel 17.80 10.00
Witez 4.20
Pick 3: 3-6-8 $8.70. Daily Double: 6-8 $4.90. Exacta: 8-4 $35.70. Superfecta: 8-4-6-2 $104.77. Trifecta: 8-4-6 $133.80.
EIGHTH RACE
Zing Zang 8.00 4.20 2.60
Briar Jumper 3.20 2.40
Hurry Back 2.40
Pick 3: 1/6/7-8/11/12-4 $21.10. Daily Double: 8-4 $12.10. Exacta: 4-6 $13.20. Superfecta: 4-6-7-2 $7.47. Trifecta: 4-6-7 $18.65.
NINTH RACE
Mr Dumas 10.60 5.60 4.60
Dizzy Sight 26.40 16.40
Edgemont Road 13.00
Pick 3: 8-4-5 $51.25. Daily Double: 4-5 $24.20. Exacta: 5-4 $161.80. Superfecta: 5-4-6-10 $2,355.48. Trifecta: 5-4-6 $1,107.05.
TENTH RACE
Focused 11.40 5.60 3.20
Even Beat 4.80 3.80
Two Sixtyone 10.00
Pick 3: 4-5-2 $88.30. Pick 4: 8-4-5-2 $295.40. Pick 5: 6-8-4-5-2 $246.55; (4 correct) $5.05. Daily Double: 5-2 $36.70. Exacta: 2-1 $23.10. Superfecta: 2-1-4-10 $226.89. Super High Five: 2-1-4-10-3 $1,975.10. Trifecta: 2-1-4 $174.20.
