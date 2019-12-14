Local sports

Boys' high school basketball

River City Roundup at Owensboro Sportscenter:

• Owensboro vs. Castle (Ind.), 11 a.m.

• Ohio County vs. Evansville Central, 1 p.m.

• Owensboro Catholic vs. John Hardin, 3 p.m.

• Apollo vs. Forest Park (Ind.), 5 p.m.

• Daviess County vs. Tell City (Ind.), 7 p.m.

Russellville at McLean County, 4:30 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Todd County Central, 6:30 p.m.

Girls' high school basketball

Caldwell County at Muhlenberg County, 1 p.m.

Apollo vs. Murray at Muhlenberg County, 4:30 p.m.

Whitesville Trinity at Todd County Central, 5:30 pm.

High school archery

Apollo/Hancock County at Henderson County Open

High school bowling

Daviess County at Danville, 8 a.m.

Apollo at Boyle County Baker Bonanza, 10 a.m.

High school wrestling

Daviess County at Boyle County Duals, 8 a.m.

Ohio County/Owensboro at Frankfort Duals, 9 a.m.

Men's college basketball

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 11 a.m.

Midway at Brescia, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Women's college basketball

Cedarville at Kentucky Wesleyan, noon

Midway at Brescia, 1 p.m.

On television

Bobsledding/Skeleton

IBSF: World Cup, Women's Bobsled, Lake Placid, N.Y. (taped)m NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing Main Card: Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (welterweights), New York, ESPN, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Men's)

The Never Forget Tribute Classic: Kansas State vs. Mississippi State, Newark, N.J., ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, ACC, 11 a.m.

Oregon at Michigan, CBS, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Oakland, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Southern at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Georgetown, Fox, noon.

Tulsa at Arkansas, ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Miami, ACC, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Penn State, BTN, 1 p.m.

The Never Forget Tribute Classic: Delaware vs. Villanova, Newark, N.J., ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Illinois (Chicago) at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.

UCLA at Notre Dame, ABC, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Tennessee, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, SEC, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Wake Forest, ACC, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, BTN, 3 p.m.

The Mike Slive Invitational: St. Louis vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala., ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Weber State at Utah, PAC 12, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Kentucky, ESPN, 4 p.m.

College of Charleston at Richmond, NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at Illinois, BTN, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita State, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Arkansas (Pine-Bluff) at Oregon State, PAC 12, 5 p.m.

Stanford at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Providence, FS1, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Arizona State, PAC 12, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga at Arizona, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

St. Mary's at California, PAC 12, 9:30 p.m.

College football

FCS Playoff: Illinois State at North Dakota State, Quarterfinal, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Army vs. Navy, Philadelphia, CBS, 2 p.m.

Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York, ESPN, 7 p.m.

College volleyball (Women's)

NCAA Tournament: Regional Final, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 7 p.m.; 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, Second Round, Naples, Fla., Golf, 11 a.m.

Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Foursomes and Fourball Matches, Melbourne, Australia (taped), NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Singles Matches, Melbourne, Australia, Golf, 5 p.m.

IIHF Hockey (Women's)

Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Hartford, Conn., NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 245 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio vs. Phoenix, Mexico City, NBA, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, NBA, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Montreal, NHL, 6 p.m.

Pop Warner Football

DI Jr. Varsity Super Bowl: Brick City (N.J.) vs. Far West (Ariz.), Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 8 a.m.

Rodeo

PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Rugby

The Heineken European Champions Cup: Munster at Saracens (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Skiing

FIS: World Cup, Women's Super G, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Snowboarding

FIS World Cup: U.S. Grand Prix, Halpipe, Copper Mountain, Colo., NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

FIS: World Cup, Big Air, Beijing (taped), NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

International Champions Cup Futures: AS Roma vs. Real Madrid, Quarterfinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 8 a.m.

International Champions Cup Futures: NY Red Bulls vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Quarterfinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 10 a.m.

International Champions Cup Futures: CR Vasco da Gama vs. Chivas de Guadalajara, Quarterfinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 1 p.m.

International Champions Cup Futures: FC Barcelona vs. Benfica, Quarterfinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

International Champions Cup Futures: LAFC Slammers vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 5 p.m.

International Champions Cup Futures: ICC West vs. Player Development Academy, Semifinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League: Watford at Liverpool, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FSV Mainz, FS2, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League: Bournemouth at Chelsea, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.

FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Al-Sadd SC, Second Round, Doha, Qatar, FS2, 11:20 a.m.

Premier League: West Ham at Southampton, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Tennis

USTA: American Tennis Showcase, Exhibition, Orlando, Fla., Tennis, 4 p.m.

On radio

Men's college basketball

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 11 a.m.

Georgia Tech at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 4 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.