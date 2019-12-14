Local sports
Boys' high school basketball
River City Roundup at Owensboro Sportscenter:
• Owensboro vs. Castle (Ind.), 11 a.m.
• Ohio County vs. Evansville Central, 1 p.m.
• Owensboro Catholic vs. John Hardin, 3 p.m.
• Apollo vs. Forest Park (Ind.), 5 p.m.
• Daviess County vs. Tell City (Ind.), 7 p.m.
Russellville at McLean County, 4:30 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Todd County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Girls' high school basketball
Caldwell County at Muhlenberg County, 1 p.m.
Apollo vs. Murray at Muhlenberg County, 4:30 p.m.
Whitesville Trinity at Todd County Central, 5:30 pm.
High school archery
Apollo/Hancock County at Henderson County Open
High school bowling
Daviess County at Danville, 8 a.m.
Apollo at Boyle County Baker Bonanza, 10 a.m.
High school wrestling
Daviess County at Boyle County Duals, 8 a.m.
Ohio County/Owensboro at Frankfort Duals, 9 a.m.
Men's college basketball
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 11 a.m.
Midway at Brescia, 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Cedarville at Kentucky Wesleyan, noon
Midway at Brescia, 1 p.m.
On television
Bobsledding/Skeleton
IBSF: World Cup, Women's Bobsled, Lake Placid, N.Y. (taped)m NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
Boxing
Top Rank Boxing Main Card: Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (welterweights), New York, ESPN, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Men's)
The Never Forget Tribute Classic: Kansas State vs. Mississippi State, Newark, N.J., ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, ACC, 11 a.m.
Oregon at Michigan, CBS, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Oakland, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Southern at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Georgetown, Fox, noon.
Tulsa at Arkansas, ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Miami, ACC, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Penn State, BTN, 1 p.m.
The Never Forget Tribute Classic: Delaware vs. Villanova, Newark, N.J., ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Illinois (Chicago) at DePaul, FS1, 1 p.m.
UCLA at Notre Dame, ABC, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Tennessee, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, SEC, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Wake Forest, ACC, 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rutgers, BTN, 3 p.m.
The Mike Slive Invitational: St. Louis vs. Auburn, Birmingham, Ala., ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Weber State at Utah, PAC 12, 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Kentucky, ESPN, 4 p.m.
College of Charleston at Richmond, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at Illinois, BTN, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Wichita State, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Arkansas (Pine-Bluff) at Oregon State, PAC 12, 5 p.m.
Stanford at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at Providence, FS1, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Arizona State, PAC 12, 7 p.m.
Gonzaga at Arizona, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
St. Mary's at California, PAC 12, 9:30 p.m.
College football
FCS Playoff: Illinois State at North Dakota State, Quarterfinal, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Army vs. Navy, Philadelphia, CBS, 2 p.m.
Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York, ESPN, 7 p.m.
College volleyball (Women's)
NCAA Tournament: Regional Final, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 7 p.m.; 9 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, Second Round, Naples, Fla., Golf, 11 a.m.
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Foursomes and Fourball Matches, Melbourne, Australia (taped), NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Singles Matches, Melbourne, Australia, Golf, 5 p.m.
IIHF Hockey (Women's)
Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Hartford, Conn., NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 245 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
NBA
San Antonio vs. Phoenix, Mexico City, NBA, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Montreal, NHL, 6 p.m.
Pop Warner Football
DI Jr. Varsity Super Bowl: Brick City (N.J.) vs. Far West (Ariz.), Orlando, Fla., ESPNU, 8 a.m.
Rodeo
PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Rugby
The Heineken European Champions Cup: Munster at Saracens (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Skiing
FIS: World Cup, Women's Super G, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped), NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
Snowboarding
FIS World Cup: U.S. Grand Prix, Halpipe, Copper Mountain, Colo., NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
FIS: World Cup, Big Air, Beijing (taped), NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
International Champions Cup Futures: AS Roma vs. Real Madrid, Quarterfinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 8 a.m.
International Champions Cup Futures: NY Red Bulls vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Quarterfinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 10 a.m.
International Champions Cup Futures: CR Vasco da Gama vs. Chivas de Guadalajara, Quarterfinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 1 p.m.
International Champions Cup Futures: FC Barcelona vs. Benfica, Quarterfinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 3 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
International Champions Cup Futures: LAFC Slammers vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 5 p.m.
International Champions Cup Futures: ICC West vs. Player Development Academy, Semifinal, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNews, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Watford at Liverpool, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FSV Mainz, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Bournemouth at Chelsea, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Al-Sadd SC, Second Round, Doha, Qatar, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: West Ham at Southampton, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Tennis
USTA: American Tennis Showcase, Exhibition, Orlando, Fla., Tennis, 4 p.m.
On radio
Men's college basketball
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, WLME-FM 102.7, 11 a.m.
Georgia Tech at Kentucky, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.