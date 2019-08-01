Local sports
Boys' high school golf
Owensboro Catholic vs. Bullitt East, TBD
Hancock County vs. Whiteville, Lafayette
On television
Auto racing
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Rossburg, Ohio, FS1, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio, FS1, 8 p.m.
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Hungary, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Friday)
CFL
Winnipeg at Toronto, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, first round, England, Golf, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Wyndham Championship, first round, Greensboro, N.C., Golf, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, second round, England, Golf, 5 a.m. (Friday)
Horse racing
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Minnesota at Miami (11 a.m.), MLB, noon.
Milwaukee at Oakland OR NY Mets at Chicago White Sox (3 p.m.) (games joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Houston at Cleveland, MLB, 6 p.m.
San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLB, 9 p.m.
Preseason: Denver vs. Atlanta, Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio, NBC, 7 p.m.
Pan American Games
Day 9: From Peru, ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.
Day 9: From Peru, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Swimming
USA Swimming National Championships: Day 2, Palo Alto, Calif., NBCSN, 7 p.m.
TBT Basketball
Chicago Regional: Carmen's Crew vs. Eberlin Drive, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPN, 6 p.m.
Chicago Regional: Jackson TN vs. Golden Eagles, Quarterfinal, Chicago, Ill., ESPNU, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Phoenix at Connecticut, CBS Sports Nertwork, 6 p.m.
New York at Dallas, NBA, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
X Games
X Games Minneapolis 2019: moto x, skateboarding, Minneapolis, Minn., ESPN, 8 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
