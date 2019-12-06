KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 74, OHIO DOMINICAN 66
OHIO DOMINICAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Hasan Varence 39 9 14 3 4 13 3 3 23
Michael Scott 37 5 14 1 1 3 5 2 12
Sam Hickey 43 5 15 1 2 6 2 3 11
Arius Jones 43 1 4 2 2 6 4 3 4
Matt King 20 1 5 0 0 3 0 2 2
Alek West 31 3 5 0 0 3 1 4 9
Michael Simon 6 2 3 0 0 3 0 0 5
Ethan Haynes 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0
Sean Marks 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Strohmeier 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 0
Totals 225 26 62 7 9 38 15 17 66
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Adam Goetz 41 5 11 4 7 6 4 0 15
Jo Griffin 37 4 11 2 4 4 1 2 11
M. Abu Arisha 20 2 4 0 0 3 1 2 4
Erik Bell 16 2 6 0 0 4 1 2 4
Ben Sisson 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
Zach Hopewell 32 6 14 3 3 3 1 2 17
Stew Currie 28 3 8 5 7 11 0 3 11
Wyatt Battaile 35 2 10 0 0 7 4 1 5
Tyler Bezold 10 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 5
Team 0
Totals 225 27 68 14 21 38 13 12 74
Halftime: KWC 34-24. 3-pointers: KWC 6-28 (Hopewell 2-6, Bezold 1-2, Goetz 1-4, Griffin 1-5, Battaile 1-7, Abu Arisha 0-1, Bell 0-3), ODU 7-29 (West 3-5, Varence 2-5, Simon 1-2, Scott 1-6, Jones 0-1, Haynes 0-1, Marks 0-1, King 0-3, Hickey 0-5). Steals: KWC 8 (Goetz, Abu Arisha 3), ODU 5 (Varence, Hickey 2). Blocks: KWC 0, ODU 0. Turnovers: KWC 8 (Abu Arisha 2), ODU 17 (Jones, Varence 4). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.