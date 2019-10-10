Local sports

Boys' high school soccer

9th District Tournament, Deer Park

• Championship: Daviess County vs. Owensboro, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Apollo at University Heights Academy, 7 p.m.

Russellville at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.

Owensboro at Ohio County, 7 p.m.

On television

Auto racing

Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Suzuka, Japan, ESPNews, 7:55 p.m.

Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Suzuka, Japan, ESPN2, 11:55 p.m.

College football

Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.

College soccer (Women's)

Penn State at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, SEC, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Purdue, BTN, 7 p.m.

Golf

European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome, Golf, 3 a.m.

European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome, Golf, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, Houston, Golf, 2 p.m.

European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome, Golf, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Gymnastics

FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany, NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Horse racing

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.

Major League Baseball

A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 5, FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Preseason: Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, Shanghai, NBA, 6:30 a.m.

Preseason: Minnesota at Golden State, NBA, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

NY Giants at New England, Fox and NFL, 7:20 p.m.

Soccer (Men's)

Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, Rotterdam, Netherlands, ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5:30 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 9:30 a.m.

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals, Tennos, 5:30 a.m.

WNBA

WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 5, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.