Local sports
Boys' high school soccer
9th District Tournament, Deer Park
• Championship: Daviess County vs. Owensboro, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Apollo at University Heights Academy, 7 p.m.
Russellville at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Owensboro at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Suzuka, Japan, ESPNews, 7:55 p.m.
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Suzuka, Japan, ESPN2, 11:55 p.m.
College football
Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina State, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.
College soccer (Women's)
Penn State at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, SEC, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Purdue, BTN, 7 p.m.
Golf
European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome, Golf, 3 a.m.
European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome, Golf, 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, Houston, Golf, 2 p.m.
European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome, Golf, 3 a.m. (Friday)
Gymnastics
FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany, NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
Major League Baseball
A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 5, FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
Preseason: Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, Shanghai, NBA, 6:30 a.m.
Preseason: Minnesota at Golden State, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
NY Giants at New England, Fox and NFL, 7:20 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, Rotterdam, Netherlands, ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Quarterfinals, Tennis, 9:30 a.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals, Tennos, 5:30 a.m.
WNBA
WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 5, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
