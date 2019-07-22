Local sports
Amateur basketball
Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park:
• High school boys: Ballaholics vs. Springs, 7 p.m.
• Men's 35-and-over: Affordable Auto vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
• Men's Open: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.
• Men's Open: Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning vs. TBD, 10 p.m.
Little League baseball
11-year-old State Tournament at Prestonsburg:
• Owensboro Southern vs. Paintsville, 6 p.m.
On television
High school baseball
Under Armour All-America Game, MLB, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Texas at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
International Friendly: TBA. ESPN2, 5:30 a.m, (Tuesday)
Swimming
FINA World Championships, NBCSN, 6 a.m.
Tennis
WTT: Orlando at Washington, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
On radio
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
