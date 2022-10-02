OXFORD, Miss. — The first loss of the 2022 season for the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats was both heartbreaking and avoidable as they fell 22-19 to Ole Miss on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“Coach (Mark) Stoops always talks about teams beating themselves, not the other team beating them. That’s what we felt happened,” said UK quarterback Will Levis, who lost a fumble with 51 seconds to play. “They’re a really good football team and they played really well. But I felt like we were the better team towards the end there. But we shot ourselves in the foot when it mattered.”

