OXFORD, Miss. — The first loss of the 2022 season for the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats was both heartbreaking and avoidable as they fell 22-19 to Ole Miss on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
“Coach (Mark) Stoops always talks about teams beating themselves, not the other team beating them. That’s what we felt happened,” said UK quarterback Will Levis, who lost a fumble with 51 seconds to play. “They’re a really good football team and they played really well. But I felt like we were the better team towards the end there. But we shot ourselves in the foot when it mattered.”
After both teams exchanged punts to open the game, Ole Miss struck first blood. A 38-yard Jaxson Dart completion to Louisville transfer Jordan Watkins moved the Rebels to the UK 4-yard-line. A play later, Zach Evans ran in a score to give Ole Miss an early 7-0 lead.
Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 in SEC) would move inside Ole Miss territory on its ensuing possession after a 30-yard catch and run from Levis to Barion Brown took UK to the Rebels’ 37-yard-line. The drive would stall at the Rebels’ 21-yard-line after Kavosiey Smoke dropped a screen pass on second down and Levis fired incomplete on third down.
The Cats would attempt a 39-yard field goal, but Matt Ruffolo missed it wide left, leaving the Ole Miss lead at 7-0.
“We had one set up (screen pass) where we worked all week with pressure. We got it and we dropped a screen. We can’t do that,” Stoops said. “You’re gonna have one opportunity at that. We hit it again later for about 15, but we had one that could have either scored or set it up.”
Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0) would cash in on the missed field goal as on its ensuing drive, freshman running back Quinshon Judkins broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run to move the Rebels’ lead to 14-0.
Kentucky would get a much-needed jolt of momentum on the ensuing kickoff as Brown went 85 yards to set the Wildcats up at the Ole Miss 15-yard-line.
The Brown return would set up a Chris Rodriguez 10-yard touchdown run two plays later as the Wildcat running back found the end zone in his first game back from a four-game suspension. Ruffolo’s extra point attempt would be blocked by Zxavian Harris of Ole Miss, leaving the Rebels’ lead at 14-6 to close the first quarter.
Rodriguez went on to run for 72 yards and a score in his return while adding three catches for 40 yards.
Kentucky would force a punt on Ole Miss’ ensuing possession after a Watkins drop on third down, but Fraser Masin’s punt would pin the Wildcats at its own 1-yard line.
Ole Miss would extend its lead in the second quarter to 16-6 with a safety after Levis was flagged for intentional grounding from his own end zone.
The Rebels would add three more to its total on its possession gifted from the safety as Jonathan Cruz knocked through a 53-yard field goal to extend the lead to 19-6.
Needing a score, Kentucky moved into Ole Miss territory on its next drive with a jet sweep handoff to tight end Izayah Cummings for a 23-yard gain to the Ole Miss 32-yard-line. From there, UK moved inside the Rebels red zone and would score a touchdown with a Levis 5-yard shovel pass to Tayvion Robinson.
The extra point attempt would never go into the air after a poor snap left the score at 19-12 in favor of Ole Miss.
In total, Kentucky lost five points lost due to either missed extra points or field goals.
“Getting one blocked that I thought was a low kick. Second one, bad snap, missed a field goal, I thought that one he hit good,” Stoops said. “But we left points on the board.
“Left five points on the board right there.”
Ole Miss would drive down to the UK 38-yard-line with under a minute left in the first half, but former Rebel Jacquez Jones turned them away with an interception that held the lead at 19-12 heading into the break.
Kentucky took over at the Ole Miss 49-yard-line on its second drive of the half, and the Cats would move to the Rebels’ 26 yard-line, where on fourth and one, Rodriguez would plow ahead for a first down to keep the drive alive.
Three plays later, UK hit pay dirt as Levis hit Jordan Dingle for a 17-yard touchdown that, with a Ruffolo extra point, tied the game at 19. The touchdown was the first of the redshirt freshman Dingle’s college career.
Ole Miss would respond on its ensuing possession as it rode the back of Judkins into the red zone. There, Kentucky’s defense settled down and held the Rebels to a 26-yard Cruz field goal, putting the hosts back in front 22-19 late in the third quarter.
After a pair of turnovers on downs, including UK getting a stop on its own 4-yard-line, the Cats reached the Ole Miss 21-yard line before disaster struck as Austin Keys punched the ball from Levis on a quarterback keeper. AJ Finley of the Rebels recovered the fumble with 2:55 left in the game.
Kentucky would get the ball back at its own 34-yard-line with 1:49 left.
On third down, Levis hit Brown for a gain of 51 yards to put the Cats deep in Ole Miss territory.
Brown finished the day with two catches for 81 yards and had 164 kick return yards on three attempts.
“I mean, the big plays have been there all season for us,” Stoops said of Brown. “... He’s a very talented young man and he also plays extremely tough.”
Levis completed what appeared to be a go-ahead touchdown pass to Dane Key, but the play was negated due to an illegal motion penalty.
A play later, Levis was strip-sacked by Jared Ivey of Ole Miss. The fumble was recovered by Tavius Robinson of the Rebels, ending Kentucky’s chances at a comeback victory.
“The first one, he just made a good play. Could have been better securing the ball. The second one, I was trying hit a double move and was throwing as he was coming out of his break and just came off the blind side,” Levis said. “Gotta get the ball out earlier.”
