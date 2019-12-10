Kaeveon Mitchell poured in 27 points to help Breckinridge County rally from a double-digit deficit and edge visiting Owensboro Catholic 73-71 in a boys' high school basketball game on Monday night in Harned.
The Aces broke out to a 24-11 first-quarter lead, but the Fighting Tigers outscored Catholic 24-15 in the second period to get back in the game.
Justin Shrewsberry scored 17 and Kason Morris added 14 for Breck County (3-1).
Catholic (2-1) got 20 points from Brian Griffith, 16 from Ji Webb, and 14 from Drew Hartz.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 24-15-19-13 -- 71
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 11-24-17-21 -- 73
Owensboro Catholic (71) -- Griffith 20, Webb 16, Hartz 14, Scales 9, Weaver 6, Riney 4, McFarland 2.
Breckinridge County (73) -- Mitchell 27, Shrewsberry 17, Morris 14, O'Donohue 7, B. Lucas 6, Irwin 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 63, EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 53
Logan Patterson poured in 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Cougars to victory at the Sportscenter.
Trey Englehardt added 10 points for McLean County, which improved to 3-0.
Noah Rugani scored 14 points to pace Evansville Christian (3-5).
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 16-9-15-13 -- 53
McLEAN COUNTY 17-16-17-13 -- 63
Evansville Christian (53) -- Rugani 14, Lindsey 13, Schnepper 11, Lynn 5, Sharp 5, Shannon 3, Head 2.
McLean County (63) -- Patterson 31, Englehardt 10, Dame 8, Clark 5, Mimms 5, Bishop 2, Springer 2.
GIRLSHANCOCK COUNTY 62, MCLEAN COUNTY 30
Bailey Poole scored 14 points to lead the visiting Lady Hornets to victory in Cannelton, Ind.
Hancock County surged to a 28-10 halftime lead, then put the game away with a 22-8 third-quarter run.
Alex Kratzer and Emma Morris each scored nine for Hancock County (2-2).
Kendall Hale's 12 points led the Lady Bulldogs.
HANCOCK COUNTY 16-12-22-12 -- 62
CANNELTON 5-5-8-12 -- 30
Hancock County (62) -- Poole 14, Kratzer 9, Morris 9, K. Riley 7, H. Riley 5, Lindauer 4, House 4, Desper 4, LaClair 4, Toler 2.
Cannelton (30) -- Hale 12, Price 9,. Dawson 5, Entwistle 4.
