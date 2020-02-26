Kaeveon Mitchell scored 20 points to help guide the Breckinridge County boys’ basketball team to a 71-30 win over Frederick Fraize in the opening round of the 11th District Tournament on Tuesday at Meade County High School in Brandenburg.
Trey Irwin added 15 points for the Fighting Tigers (18-10), who advance to face Meade County in Friday’s district title game.
Noah Pate scored 14 points to lead the Aces, who wrap up their season at 4-24.
FREDERICK FRAIZE 6-7-4-13 — 30
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 25-25-9-12 — 71
Frederick Fraize (30) — Pate 14, Jennings 8, Farris 4, Carr 4.
Breckinridge County (71) — Mitchell 20, Irwin 15, B. Lucas 8, Shrewsberry 8, Morris 5, Seeger 4, E. Lucas 4, Proctor 4, O’Donoghue 3.
MEADE COUNTY 72, HANCOCK COUNTY 39
The Hornets fell in the opening round of the 11th District Tournament in Brandenburg, ending their season at 10-17.
Host Meade County (10-15) advances to face Breckinridge County for the district title at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.
12TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT BUTLER COUNTY 64, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 57
The Bears edged out the Raiders to advance out of the opening round of the district tournament at Grayson County High School in Leitchfield.
Butler County improves to 20-9 and will advance to take on Grayson County for the district championship at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Whitesville Trinity concludes its season at 7-25.
GRAYSON COUNTY 73, EDMONSON COUNTY 62
The host Cougars claimed an opening-round district victory, improving to 10-20 as they look for a third consecutive district crown.
Grayson County will face Butler County at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Edmonson County ends its season at 19-12.
