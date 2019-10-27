DRAFFENVILLE -- On a day more befitting Noah setting sail his ark, Owensboro-area teams and individuals sailed to championship performances at the water-logged, wind-blown Class 3-A Region 1 Cross Country Championships at Marshall County High School.
Traditional power Daviess County swept team championships and Muhlenberg County senior Jonah Mitchell, the pre-race favorite, earned the first individual cross country championship of his illustrious career.
BOYS
Mitchell, who has committed to the University of Kentucky, grabbed the early lead and held off a determined efforts by Daviess County's Brady Terry and others to prevail in 16:32 -- running through standing water at various intervals on the course.
"I actually thought it was fun," said Mitchell, who is ranked second in the state among 3-A runners. "It switches things up a little when you have to run on a wet course, and I think it kind of motivated me and kept the race interesting and challenging the whole way.
"Those guys behind me were definitely pushing me and there was no time when I felt isolated. I felt those guys behind me the whole way."
Terry clocked in at 16:39 to lead a Panthers contingent at finished with 63 points to narrowly hold off host Marshall County (67).
"I felt pretty good, just tried to keep pushing," Terry said. "It was different -- we were out there kind of slipping and sliding the entire race, but it was fun."
"It was a dogfight and we gave it everything we had," Panthers coach Mark Fortney said. "It was a battle, it was all about surviving, and I'm proud of the way we hung in there in tough conditions."
Also scoring for DC were Alex Adams (7th, 17:36), Justin Shelton (15th, 17:57), Caleb Tidwell (18th, 18:08) and Logan Gish (21st, 18:24).
The other four teams qualifying for state included McCracken County (3rd, 89), Apollo (4th, 91), Madisonville-North Hopkins (5th, 114) and Muhlenberg County (6th, 148).
Apollo placed Thomas Ashby (5th, 17:20) and Blake Rigdon (8th, 17:42) in the top 10, and the Eagles also got scoring from Ethan Dych (13th, 17:53), Leland Smith (28th, 18:45) and Jake Alvey (37th, 19:09).
In addition to Mitchell, scoring for the Mustangs of Muhlenberg were Stetson Childress (30th, 18:49), Carson Groves (34th, 19:02), Grant Mefford (41st, 19:38) and Landon Harper (42nd, 19:39).
Ninth-place Owensboro (232) was paced by individual state qualifier Michael Ashley, who was 23rd in 18:32. Also scoring for the Red Devils were Nathanael Turner (39th, 19:20), Lance Burdette (53rd, 20:43), Jacob Coleman (56th, 21:03) and Reece Carroll (61st, 21:35).
GIRLS
Daviess County placed its five scoring runners in the top nine, putting the exclamation point on a dominating performance.
The Lady Panthers got another big performance from Ainsley Taylor, who wound up runner-up (20:46) to individual winner Joy Alexander of Madisonville-North Hopkins (20:24).
"The puddles out there were pretty deep and it took more energy than usual to run the race today," Taylor said, "but I was proud of the way we ran together up front. We got out together early and we were pretty much able to say together the entire race.
"We've been focusing on staying positive, and I'm just really proud of the way we hung in there and got the job done on a pretty tough day to run -- we're continuing to move in the right direction heading into the state meet."
Others scoring for DC were Emily Ann Roberts (4th, 20:59), Emily Rempe (5th, 21:12), Avery Heath (8th, 21:48) and Kayley Payne (9th, 21:55).
"Survive and advance is what this one was all about," Fortney said. "The conditions were pretty messy today and the main thing in a situation like this is to get through the race without anyone getting hurt.
"I'm proud we were able to win and now we'll move on and put our focus on the state meet."
Other teams qualifying for state were McCracken County (2nd, 83), Madisonville-North Hopkins (3rd, 90), Marshall County (4th, 97), Henderson County (5th, 144) and Graves County (6thm 170).
Muhlenberg County (7th, 201) was paced by state qualifier Rachel Free (28th, 24:00). Other scorers were Cathryn Logan (38th, 24:43), Allie Culbertson (41st, 24:53), Kendra Walker (44th, 25:08) and Kaitlyn Boggess (50th, 25:51).
Eighth-place Apollo (201) featured a pair of state qualifiers in Abby Rumage (30th, 24:14) and Ahmira Pickett (34th, 24:25). The E-Gals also featured Angel King (35th, 24:28), Baylee Hare (48th, 25:35) and Madalyn Hyland (54th, 26:21).
Owensboro (10th, 262) was led by state qualifier Ashley Colburn (23rd, 23:41). Other Lady Devil scorers were Kayla Davison (57th, 27:46), Kenyatta Chappell (58th, 27:52), Alondra Villapando (63rd, 30:50) and Claudette Villapando (65th, 32:06).
The KHSAA state championships are set for Saturday at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
