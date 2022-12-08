Kaeveon Mitchell has been ready for a breakout campaign, and the former Breckinridge County High School basketball star believes the 2022-23 season is the time to do it.
Mitchell, now in his third season at Kentucky Wesleyan College, was on his way to stepping up as a major contributor last year, but just seven games into the Panthers’ season, doctors found a pair of stress fractures on his tibia — ruling him out for the rest of the year.
Now that he’s back and at 100%, Mitchell doesn’t have any plans of slowing down.
“It’s been awesome,” said Mitchell, who’s appeared in all seven games this year to help the Panthers go 4-3. “Just being able to finally get going, because last year, we were just getting going and then out of nowhere, I had the unfortunate injury. Just back playing ball, getting back to what I know I can do, it’s a great feeling.”
After working to find his footing in the first four games this year, Mitchell reached double-figure scoring in two of his last three outings — consecutive career-high performances with 12 and 15 points against Indiana Southeast and Harris-Stowe, respectively.
In the last three games, the 6-foot-3 junior guard is averaging 10 points per matchup off the bench on 66% shooting from the field with a 10-of-14 mark from 3-point range (71.4%).
“I wish there were more stories like Kaeveon,” said KWC coach Drew Cooper. “Kaeveon’s the next guy that’s going to emerge as an impact player in our conference, in part because of his development — we call it “waiting your turn” but it’s really not, because there’s so much physical maturation during your college years. He’s worked very hard, he’s a tremendous listener, and he’s learned a lot and really executing what he’s learned.
“This could really be a moment in his career where he arrives and becomes an impact player.”
Mitchell is no stranger to stepping up.
As a senior at Breckinridge County, he emerged as the team’s leading scorer (24.3 ppg) and second-best rebounder (5.9 rpg) after primarily playing in a complementary role in previous years. For his efforts, Mitchell was voted the 2019-20 Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year.
When it came to choosing a college, Mitchell already had built-in connections to Wesleyan — his Breck head coach, Patrick Critchelow, was a member of the 1999 KWC national championship team, and his cousin, Vincent Mitchell, won national championships with the Panthers in 1987 and ‘90.
Ever since Kaeveon Mitchell joined KWC, Cooper has seen nothing but improvement and a steady work ethic.
“He’s extremely consistent,” Cooper said. “He’s committed, and he’s really mature. He’s just so dependable.
“He’s done that since I’ve known him. This is his third year with the program, and he’s kind of rolled with the punches as it relates to his injury. And when we see him shooting the ball well during games, it doesn’t surprise me one bit because he’s done it for a couple of years.”
Meanwhile, Mitchell has felt nothing but support through the ups and downs.
“It’s such a great feeling,” he said. “Not only with these guys (on the team), but also the community. The community also feels like a family because they’re here, they’re coming back, they’re out there making noise and we’re feeling their presence. So it’s awesome.”
Mitchell’s mindset for the remainder of the year is simple — keep making shots, hustling, practicing hard — and he hopes it all adds up to help KWC reach the NCAA Division II Tournament.
“He’s someone that we’re going to depend on to provide a punch offensively,” Cooper said. “When we have Kaeveon Mitchell playing really good basketball, our team goes to a different level. We need him to arrive.
“We know what we’re going to get from some of our veterans, but Kaeveon’s the guy that, from a recruiting standpoint, we fancied him coming into this year as a recruit because we haven’t had him, so we need him to step up and provide a punch offensively.”
