Kaeveon Mitchell poured in a game-high 42 points to lead the Breckinridge County High School boys’ basketball team to a 74-67 win over host Meade County in the 11th District Tournament championship game Friday night in Brandenburg.
Mitchell knocked down eight 3-pointers in the win, lifting the Fighting Tigers (20-9) to their second consecutive district title.
Justin Shrewsberry added 12 points for Breckinridge County.
Mitchell Dozier scored 22 points to pace Meade County (10-16), which also got 15 points from Canon Decker and 10 points from Brayden Blankenship.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
MEADE COUNTY11-16-14-26 — 67
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY7-19-21-27 — 74
Meade County (67) — Mitchell Dozier 22, Cannon Decker 15, Brayden Blankenship 10, Johnson 7, Turner 7, Abell 4, Beavin 2.
Breckinridge County (74) — Mitchell 42, Shrewsberry 12, Morris 9, Lucas 7, Irwin 4.
12TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT BUTLER COUNTY 63, GRAYSON COUNTY 51
The surging Bears upended host Grayson County to capture their first district championship since 2016 with a victory in Leitchfield.
Butler County improved to 21-9, while the Cougars slipped to 10-21.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
