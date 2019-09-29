Muhlenberg County's Jonah Mitchell finished as the top individual at the Marshall County Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Benton, while Daviess County placed second in the team competition.
Mitchell clocked in at 16:25 -- more than 14 seconds faster than second-place Riley Simpson from West Plains (Mo.).
The Panthers were led by scores from Brady Terry (11th, 17:21), Alex Adams (12th, 17:22), Austin Shelton (18th, 17:45), Caleb Tidwell (21st, 17:50) and Bryson McGary (25th, 17:57). DC finished with 82 points, trailing only West Plains (52).
Muhlenberg County (184) was eighth, with additional scoring from Stetson Childress (34th, 18:32), Carson Groves (36th, 18:37), Landon Harper (66th, 19:44) and Jake Strader (67th, 19:44).
Owensboro (408) finished 13th with scores from Nathanael Turner (19th, 17:48), Lance Burdette (103th, 20:27), Adrian Askin (113th, 20:44), Reece Carroll (129th, 21:11) and Walker Smith (138th, 21:26).
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRYDC FINISHES 2NDAT MARSHALL COUNTY
Ainsley Taylor placed fourth overall in 20:23 to guide the Lady Panthers (57) to a second-place performance behind only West Plains (25).
Other scores from DC came from Emily Rempe (6th, 20:32), EA Roberts (9th, 20:52), Lauren Howe (21st, 22:06) and Kayley Payne (23rd, 22:19).
Muhlenberg County (291) placed 10th, with contributions from Rachel Free (47th, 24:14), Kendra Walker (55th, 24:32), Kennedy Clark (70th, 25:27), Kaitlyn Boggess (85th, 26:18) and Allie Culbertson (86th, 26:18).
Individual performances included Owensboro's Ashley Colburn (32nd, 22:56), Sabrina Kuegel (106th, 28:25), Alondra Villapando (111th, 28:55) and Claudette Villapando (135th, 32:24).
BOYS' SOCCEROWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 0
Joe Fusco notched three goals and had an assist as the Aces rolled to victory in Elkton.
Cole Blandford finished with two goals and two assists for Catholic (8-7-1), which also got goals from Austin Martin, Luke Payne, Matt Murphy and Tom Kurtz. Lance Dickens dished out two assists, with Jack Bach, Jonathan Isbill and Payne each adding an assist. Caleb Ranallo made one save in goal.
GIRLS' SOCCEROHIO COUNTY 5,MEADE COUNTY 2
Carley Embry scored three goals to help lift the host Lady Eagles to a win in Hartford.
Ella Gaddis and Laney Risinger added one goal each for Ohio County (10-6). Gracie Hall recorded nine saves in goal.
Meade County slippedto 9-5-1 on the season.
