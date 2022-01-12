Ohio County High School football coach Josh Monin resigned from his coaching duties to spend more time with his family, he announced Tuesday.
Monin spent the last two seasons leading the Eagles’ program, which struggled to only two wins during his tenure.
According to OCHS athletic director Steve Segers, the search for a new coach will start immediately.
“We will post the job this week, so we’ll see what kind of candidates we’ll have and what candidates are available,” Segers said. “We don’t have anything in mind in-house, so we’re hoping to reach out to somebody wanting to be a head coach, and somebody with experience that can help our program.”
According to Segers, the expectation for Ohio County’s next coach is to establish, build and sustain a winning culture — on the field and off.
“We just need the culture to be good for our program,” he said. “Our program, over the years, we’ve struggled up and down. We’ve struggled, not just with winning teams, but having consistent coaches over time. Have a good culture and chemistry, be real consistent and build a rapport with the kids — that’s what we want.”
The Eagles’ next coach will be their fourth since 2016 — a stretch in which they went 16-45. The last winning season for Ohio County came in 2017 when the Eagles went 7-4 under former coach DaMarcus Ganaway. The Eagles last won a playoff game in 2001, when they defeated Marshall County in the KHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.