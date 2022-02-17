The Monsters on the Ohio catfishing tournament, which has been an Owensboro staple for more than a decade, will not return in 2022 — or in the foreseeable future.
According to Catfish Chasers Tournament Series officials, who took over last year after founder and longtime director Aaron Wheatley stepped down in January 2021, continuing the event simply wasn’t feasible.
“We’re so far away, and we’re just a small group — there’s only two of us,” said David Studebaker, who, along with partner Craig Collings, is stationed out of Topeka, Kansas, and will oversee seven tournaments throughout the midwest this year. “It turned out to be a little more than we can muster and do all the things that it would deserve.”
It’s a case of doing things correctly or not doing them at all, Studebaker added.
“The folks down there have come to expect certain things,” he said. “It’s a challenge to do when you don’t have a whole port of people to help and set up everything. It just wasn’t realistic. We thought we could make it happen last October, and it still turned out to be a tough event.”
Studebaker and Collings were certainly familiar with Owensboro, especially after competing in the Monsters on the Ohio for nine consecutive years. They would make the nine-hour drive each fall and enjoyed the event so much that they wanted to try their hand at keeping it going.
In 2021 — the tournament’s return after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — there were 88 teams from 10 states that came to Owensboro to compete for more than $26,000 in total prize money.
In 2019, there were 167 boats competing for $50,000 in cash and prizes. The tournament’s largest outing was in 2016 when 192 boats participated.
Though the Catfish Chasers won’t be returning to Owensboro for the tournament, Studebaker sees no reason why a similar event can’t take its place.
“English Park is amazing, and Owensboro is amazing,” he said. “We love coming up there. It has nothing to do with the community and nothing to do with the facilities. It’s a perfect venue.
“Honestly, it’s a great opportunity for someone locally to take it on. It could still be a fantastic event that could turn into an annual event — maybe not Monsters on the Ohio — but it could still be something great.”
The tournament was created by Wheatley in 2010 and, over the course of just a few years, became one of the nation’s premier competitive catfishing events. After more than a decade at the post, he stepped away to spend more time with his family.
“Sometimes, I feel like I’m letting folks down and that bothers me,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I gave the sport of catfishing all I possibly could for over 12 years. I still love catfishing and will continue to support folks trying to improve it. As for Monsters on the Ohio, she’s riding off into the sunset. Gone but hopefully not forgotten.”
