Josh Moore is setting the bar for the Kentucky Wesleyan track and field program.
In early March, the sophomore high jumper became the first KWC student-athlete to ever compete at the NCAA Division II Indoor Nationals — and he doesn’t anticipate anything holding him back from achieving even more success in the future.
“It was pretty big,” Moore said Tuesday. “For me to be the first person in history, it’s a huge accomplishment. Obviously, I didn’t place where I wanted to, but the experience of going was a really big deal.”
Moore won his second Great Midwest Athletic Conference high jump title in February, tying a league record at 6-foot-10.75 at the conference’s indoor championship meet in Findlay, Ohio. Following his trip to indoor nationals in Plattsburg, Kansas, it took him only one meet to qualify for the upcoming NCAA Outdoor Nationals, as well.
He achieved a personal-best and school-record-tying jump of 6-9.00 to win at Murray State’s Margaret Simmons Invite in late March and then captured another first-place finish at Western Kentucky’s meet at the beginning of April.
According to Moore, his motivation is easy to understand.
“The way I look at it, I’m playing my role,” he said. “Going to every meet like it’s your last meet. You do more than what’s expected. Have a good week at practice, and you’ll see good results come from it.”
Wesleyan coach Sol Stephens credited Moore for his approach to the sport.
“Once we turned the corner with how to train, the purpose of training and then the specifics of practice, and then how to put all those components together, is when it really started to take that turn,” the first-year coach said. “There are a lot of jumpers in the world who think the only thing they should do is jump something. There are some throwers in the same aspect, who think they only have to throw something. That’s not how you get better.”
Providing a consistent voice for Moore — and for the entirety of the Wesleyan program — has been key, Stephens added.
“We have a set of expectations, and now it’s just about trying to be the best student we can be in order to be the best athlete we can be once we get out of the classroom,” he said. “... We’re all still learning, staff and kids — understanding where you’re supposed to be, be on time more importantly, but the biggest thing we’ve been working through is trying to get an understanding of being where your feet are.
“There are too many people concerned with everything else except where they’re standing at that point in time.”
With that focus and attention to detail, Stephens said, he only wants to see the Panthers improve as they move forward this spring.
“The clock and the tape measure don’t lie,” he said. “Are you doing your job to be better? That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less. That’s track and field in a nutshell, because your personal investment is what your personal return will be.”
In Moore’s case, he wants to invest everything he’s got.
“I feel like my success comes from my mentality,” said Moore, also a member of the Wesleyan football team. “I don’t really do it year-round, so that makes me train harder and play harder.
“As the season goes on, I hope I win the conference outdoor championship, and I want to set the school record, finish top eight nationally and be an All-American at outdoor nationals.”
