Owensboro Catholic rallied from a two-goal deficit to overtake Meade County in stirring fashion, and Muhlenberg County held off Grayson County in a pair of 3-2 decisions during the opening round of the Girls' 3rd Region Soccer Tournament on Monday night at Deer Park.
Both squads advance to Tuesday's semifinal round, with Owensboro Catholic (10-8-1) taking on 10th District champion Ohio County (13-6-0) at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 7:30 p.m. matchup between Muhlenberg County (12-11-1) and host Daviess County (18-3-0).
OWENBSORO CATHOLIC 3, MEADE COUNTY 2
As a longtime star for Owensboro Catholic, senior Lily Moore has always had a flair for the dramatic.
Never was that more evident than on Monday night, when Moore's breakaway goal with 1.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime lifted The Lady Aces over 11th District champion Meade County.
Moore's goal, off a precision pass from Ella Claire Goetz, capped a big comeback for the Lady Aces, who scored twice in the final 12 minutes of regulation to force OT.
"Once I got the ball, I said to myself, 'Lily, you're going to make this shot. You've done it before, you can do it again,'" Moore said with a chuckle. "I didn't want it go to penalty kicks because their goalkeeper (Elizabeth Burns) is outstanding.
"Props to Meade County because they played very well. We started out slow, but we decided at halftime that we weren't finishing our season today -- we played much better down the stretch."
Moore, who is battling a right foot injury, said she is "about 80 percent" at this juncture in her recovery.
It was all Lady Waves in this one for the longest time.
In the 22nd minute, Meade County went on top 1-0 when Brandie Madden scored on a header off an assist from Lizzie Keith, and the Lady Waves made it 2-0 in the 44th minute when Cyia Robertson connected from 20 yards out.
Catholic got back in it in the 68th minute when Goetz scored on a follow shot to slice the Lady Aces' deficit in half, and Moore's header of a Kaylee Morris pass in the 74th minute deadlocked the contest.
"Meade County came to play -- they played hard and they played well," OCHS coach Lindsey Overby said. "But I'm proud of our team. We stuck it out and played with a lot of grit.
"We got lucky, and we need to come out and play hard right from the start (on Tuesday)."
Owensboro Catholic outshot Meade County (12-6-2) by a 10-4 margin. Burns saved six shots for the Lady Waves and Megan Goodwin was credited with two saves for the Lady Aces.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 3, GRAYSON COUNTY 2
The Lady Mustangs got a strong challenge from the Lady Cougars, but a goal by Taylor Cornette in the 65th minute proved to be the difference for Muhlenberg County.
"It was a battle, it sure was," Lady Mustangs coach Tom Revo said, "but we hung in there and did what we needed to do to advance, and I was proud of the way we got the job done."
Muhlenberg County broke on top in the eighth minute on a goal by Brooklyn Whitehouse, but Grayson County (4-14-0) countered a minute later -- tying the contest on a goal by Gillian Johnston.
Whitehouse scored her second goal in the 28th minute to secure a 2-1 lead at intermission for the Lady Mustangs.
In the 44th minute, however, Kandler Lindsey scored from point-blank range on a follow shot to tie the contest -- setting the stage for Cornette's game-winner with 15 minutes remaining in regulation.
One of the table-setters throughout for Muhlenberg was Rilen Gettings.
"She's kind of like our point guard, getting the ball where it needs to go," Revo said, "and Brooklyn is a true-blue striker, aggressive and always looking to score."
Muhlenberg outshot Grayson by a 15-7 margin. Lady Cougars goalkeeper Laura Vincent made 11 saves and Lady Mustangs keeper Kyley Byrd was credited with five.
