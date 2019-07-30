Moorman named new softball coach at OHS

Following a one-year stint as a volunteer assistant coach with the Lady Devils, Quincy Moorman was officially named the new head coach of the Owensboro High School softball team in a ceremony Monday afternoon at the school.
Moorman, who enters with several years' worth of experience coaching travel softball teams, takes over for Bryan Smith, who resigned at the end of the 2019 season after five years at the helm. With what Moorman's seen on the summer travel circuit, the 1995 Apollo High School graduate is confident he can help build a lasting foundation at OHS.
"I'm very excited to get the ball rolling," said Moorman, 42. "We've got a lot of young girls coming up with a lot of potential, a lot of young girls that Owensboro hasn't had in the past. They haven't had that level of girls playing travel ball and getting ready for this high school level.
"We have a lot of girls that are good, a lot of girls that played -- but didn't play year-round. That's a key, especially in this district, competing with the likes of Apollo, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic."
Though Moorman hasn't coached scholastic softball, his Owensboro HERricanes 12U team recently finished second at the USSSA National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama. He plans to take a similar approach with the Lady Devils.
"I don't think there's a lot of difference (in styles)," Moorman said. "The travel ball scene is pretty big, it's really big. That's where a lot of talent is.
We need to get some of these girls here coming through the Owensboro program playing travel ball and playing year-round, and that will help.
"Playing year-round definitely helps versus just coming out in February and playing March, April and May and being done. Three months out of the year, you're not gonna compete with the likes of Daviess County and the others."
Moorman coaches daughter Sophie Moorman and stepdaughter Emmi Connor in travel ball, and he'll now get the same opportunity at OHS. The two will be eighth-graders next season and represent the crop of up-and-coming players that the Lady Devils look to develop.
"In about four years (coaching them), we went from not being able to win a game to finishing second in the nationals," Quincy Moorman said. "I think we have the same kind of energy coming up. We've got a lot of opportunities here at Owensboro."
Moorman's vision for the future was a major part of his hiring, according to OHS athletic director Todd Harper.
"He was a volunteer assistant last year, showing me that he's very invested in our program," Harper said. "He did it on his own. He knows our kids, knows our girls, knows our situation and is very excited to take the challenge and try to be competitive with the rest of the 9th District and 3rd Region."
The Owensboro Middle School softball program is entering its second year, as well, which Harper credited Moorman with helping to start.
"He's been instrumental in pushing that forward, along with a couple other coaches," Harper said. "We're excited about that. You've got to start them young, and he knows that and understands that. Hopefully, we can start them young and develop them all the way through their senior year and see what we've got."
Moorman knows it will be a process, though.
"I expect, from the people on the outside looking in, they'll see growth," Moorman said of his first-year goals. "They'll see the talent level improve. I'm one that's known for my hard work and dedication, and I have a tendency to rub off on the people around me or the girls around me. I think we're gonna get there. It may not be this year, it may be a couple years, but we'll get there."
