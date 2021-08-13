A free kick by Apollo High School’s Elbert Moo made all the difference Thursday night.
The senior center back drilled the shot from 25 yards out with 21:17 left in the first half, lifting the Eagles to a 1-0 victory against district rival Owensboro on a humid summer evening at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
“He hit a beautiful shot, it dipped right in front of the goalie,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said afterward. “Those are really tough — the ones that bounce right before the goalie’s ready to get it and they’ve got to judge that bounce — and it just snuck in there.
“Great shot. It was huge because that was it. It was kind of early, like there might be some more goals in the game, but that was it.”
Otherwise, Poirier said, it was a solid performance for the Eagles’ season-opener.
“A win’s a win, and that’s our first game,” he said. “We didn’t have anybody earlier in the week, so coming up, first game, this opponent — I’m glad we were able to pull it out there.
“(Owensboro) is really good, they’ve gotten so much better. Their young guys are really tough, so it was good to eek out a win and show some fight. That first one, that first win, I think the kids are going to see you’ve got to show up every night and play.”
It was also the first chance for the Eagles’ coaching staff to see their team in action for a full game — an important aspect as they work to find playing time for the 27 players on the roster.
“You could see it’s unselfish,” Poirier said. “Everybody’s looking for everybody, we’re not just dribbling around the whole time,” Poirier added. “Everybody was really unselfish, and that’s how we want to play. They’re a good group of kids, most of them have been playing together for a long time, so we’ve got some of that continuity.
“We’ll figure it out. We’ll make it work.”
Owensboro coach Ryan Haley was pleased with his team’s intensity in the back-and-forth affair but noted some areas he’d like to see fixed.
“I think we need to do a better job opening up,” he said. “I thought our guys played hard, not disappointed in their efforts at all. I think, going forward, we’ve just got to play smarter so we don’t have to play harder.
“I thought Apollo did a good job containing us defensively. I think both teams did a good job.”
Owensboro returns to action Saturday with a trip to face North Hardin, while Apollo hosts Ohio County on Tuesday.
