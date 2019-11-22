The Apollo Eagles endured one of their worst-ever seasons in 2018-19, but coach Steve Barker believes a more battle-tested contingent of Eagles will fly higher this time around.
"We've got everybody back, so we have a ton of experience on this year's team," said Barker, whose squad labored through a 3-25 campaign last season. "In this game, at this level, you have to have experience, so we're hoping what we went through will pay off for us this season.
"We're working hard, and it's going to take us a while to put things together because we have football players who will be coming along -- but that's giving the rest of our guys a chance to show what they've got."
Among the top returnees for Apollo is 6-3 senior forward Ryan Ash, who averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting better than 50% from the floor.
"He's all out, all the time, and he does everything you ask of him," Barker said of Ash. "He got to play in the state tournament (2018), so he's got some good experience behind him. I'm expecting a great season out of Ryan."
Also back is senior guard Malik Wilson, who averaged 11.2 points in 13 games.
"He's a swing guard who can defend, and he's very athletic," Barker said of Wilson. "He's very effective driving to the basket from the wing, and he just has a knack for being able to score the ball."
The Eagles are also expecting big things from 6-1 junior guard Cameron Frantz (7.1 ppg), 6-foot junior guard Harrison Bowman (8.9 ppg) and 6-5, 235-pound junior power forward Dan St. Claire (6.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
"Cameron is a lefty two-guard who can really shoot the basketball, and he's coming off an excellent summer," Barker said. "Bowman is an all-around athlete who was a part-time starter last season -- very solid.
"Dan is a big body who has gotten bigger and stronger. Obviously, we'll be counting on his size and strength on the interior, and I look for him to have a very good season for us."
Jamen Kinison, a 6-foot point guard transfer from Frankfort, is also considered a key piece to the Apollo puzzle.
Now, it's a matter of Barker and Co. putting it all together and re-establishing the Eagles as a championship contender.
"If we have some early success and build our confidence a little bit, I think it would be huge," Barker said. "In that situation, I believe we would be capable of building some early momentum and just rolling with it.
"We're guard-heavy, so we'll probably try to play uptempo, although I think we also have a chance to be a sold half-court team if we can get the ball to Dan on the inside."
Apollo also must turn up the intensity at the defensive end.
"We have to be better defensively in the half-court," Barker said. "Dribble penetration (by opponents) was a problem for us all last year, and we've got to be much better in this area if we expect to have an improved season.
"I do believe we have a chance to be a good rebounding team. We have aggressive players who are willing to go after the basketball on the glass."
