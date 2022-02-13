Cassidy Morris scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Whitesville Trinity claimed a 43-35 basketball victory over McLean County on Saturday in Calhoun.
Morris surpassed the 2,500-point career mark in the process and is Trinity’s all-time leading scorer. Josie Aull chipped in 12 points for the Lady Raiders (10-10).
Breanna Frailley and Sarah Miller had eight points each for McLean County (6-19).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY6 11 10 16 — 43
McLEAN COUNTY11 7 8 9 — 35
Whitesville Trinity (43) — Morris 15, Aull 12, McDowell 6, Payne 6, Logsdon 2, McDaniel 2.
McLean County (35) — Frailley 8, Miller 8, Blades 6, Patterson 4, Rice 4, Ecton 3, Burrough 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 65, LYON COUNTY 35Adylan Ayer scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Lady Panthers at the Akridge Ace Hardware Shootout in Eddyville.
With the victory, DC improved to 16-10.
DAVIESS COUNTY15 25 9 16 — 65
LYON COUNTY12 11 7 8 — 38
Daviess County (65) — Ayer 21, Hoagland 9, Beehn 8, Spurrier 5, Hancock 4, Mewes 4, Henry 3, Owen 3, Roberts 3, Paige 2, Smith 2, Payne 1.
Lyon County (35) — Collins 10, Smith 10, Perry 4, Taylor 4, Butler 3, Defew 3, Holland 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 56, MURRAY 23
Sarah-Cate Boggess scored 19 points to lead the Lady Mustangs in Greenville.
Brooklyn Stewart finished with 13 points for Muhlenberg County (8-14), and Macy Fields added 12 points.
MURRAY2 7 7 7 — 23
MUHLENBERG COUNTY11 23 11 11 — 56
Murray (23) — Daughrity 6, Campbell 5, Kindle 4, Oakley 3, Smith 3, Darnell 2
Muhlenberg County (56) — Boggess 19, Stewart 13, Fields 12, Proffitt 3, I. Wilkins 3, E. Cox 2, O. Cox 2, T. Wilkins 2.
MEADE COUNTY 52, WEBSTER COUNTY 34
Peyton Bradley scored 23 points to lead the Lady Waves at the Kentucky Vintage Tees Classic in Harned.
Meade County improved to 21-6.
MEADE COUNTY11 15 16 10 — 52
WEBSTER COUNTY9 12 8 5 — 34
Meade County (52) — Bradley 23, Hardesty 9, Durbin 6, Medley 6, Babb 4, Crawley 4.
BARDSTOWN 55, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 44
Karmin Riley scored 19 points as the Lady Aces fell at the Kentucky Vintage Tees Classic in Harned.
Hailee Johnson finished with 14 points for Catholic (22-8).
BARDSTOWN5 15 15 20 — 55
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC14 9 11 10 — 44
Bardstown (55) — Courtney 16, K. Walls 14, Cotton 13, Livers 6, R. Walls 4, Sheckles 2.
Owensboro Catholic (44) — Riley 19, Johnson 14, Conkright 5, Hayden 3, Riney 2, Randolph 1.
BOYS
McLEAN COUNTY 83, EVANSVILLE DAY 78
Jaxon Floyd scored 21 points to help the Cougars overcome 47 points from Evansville Day’s Tyler Myers for an overtime victory in Calhoun.
Brady Dame added 19 points for McLean County (16-9), while Brodie Cline tallied 17 points and Cruz Lee finished with 15 points.
EVANSVILLE DAY14 17 22 21 4 — 83
McLEAN COUNTY19 19 19 17 9 — 83
Evansville Day (78) — Myers 47, Wilsey 19, Foster 5, Kunst 4, Rimawi 2, Kelly 1.
McLean County (83) — Floyd 21, Dame 19, Cline 17, Lee 15, Ward 6, Durbin 5.
OHIO COUNTY 56, HENDERSON COUNTY 48
Josh Manning posted 18 points to lead the host Eagles to a win in Hartford.
With the victory, Ohio County improved to 17-6.
HENDERSON COUNTY13 15 13 7 — 48
OHIO COUNTY16 5 18 17 — 56
Henderson County (48) — Thomas 13, Satterfield 7, Wilson 7, Davenport 6, Dixon 6, Bender 5, Bird 4.
Ohio County (56) — Manning 18, Culbertson 9, Morse 8, Southard 8, Kennedy 7, Carter 3, Cooper 3.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 82, BETHLEHEM 65
Nathan Hernandez scored 26 points as the Raiders rolled in Bardstown.
Landon Huff added 19 points, surpassing 1,000 career points, and Bailey Wright finished with 14 points for Trinity (15-11).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY22 20 16 24 — 82
BETHLEHEM16 18 12 19 — 65
Whitesville Trinity (82) — Hernandez 26, Huff 19, Wright 14, Smith 8, Aull 6, Mills 6, Goetz 3.
Bethlehem (65) — H. Osborne 18, Stedmar 18, Culver 11, N. Osborne 7, Porter 5, Wickliffe 5, Brady 1.
MONROE COUNTY 60, APOLLO 50
Eli Masterson scored 16 points as the Eagles fell in Tompkinsville.
Zjhan Tutt added 10 points for Apollo (2-23).
APOLLO12 14 11 13 — 50
MONROE COUNTY12 12 17 19 — 60
Apollo (50) — Masterson 16, Tutt 10, Morphew 9, Smith 8, Stites 3, Hardin 2, J. Kelly 2
Monroe County (60) — Geralds 17, Biggerstaff 12, Harlin 10, Arnett 9, Petett 6, Williams 6.
