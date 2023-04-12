Daviess County’s Sadie Morris drove in five runs, with three coming on a home run in the second inning, to lead the No. 5 Lady Panthers to an 8-0 district softball victory over Apollo on Tuesday night at DCHS.

The sophomore third baseman went 2-for-3 with an additional triple and scored a pair of runs as DC (10-2, 2-0 9th District) captured its fifth win in the last six outings.

