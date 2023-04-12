Daviess County’s Sadie Morris drove in five runs, with three coming on a home run in the second inning, to lead the No. 5 Lady Panthers to an 8-0 district softball victory over Apollo on Tuesday night at DCHS.
The sophomore third baseman went 2-for-3 with an additional triple and scored a pair of runs as DC (10-2, 2-0 9th District) captured its fifth win in the last six outings.
Morris led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk and, two batters later, scored on an Apollo error for an early 1-0 lead. The next inning, consecutive miscues allowed Kaydence Hamilton and Kaitlyn Hill to reach safely, followed by an RBI sacrifice fly by Makayla Rowan for a 2-0 edge.
Morris then clubbed her homer to left field, driving DC ahead 5-0.
Lady Panthers coach John Biggs credited his players’ focus for their early success.
“I was really pleased with our pregame and the way the girls seemed to be engaged,” he said. “Sometimes we’ve had a tendency to get too excited and too hyped up for games. District games have good crowds and there are a lot of people here that you know — and that’s the type of game you want to play in — but you’ve still got to be focused and understand the task. I thought we approached it really well.
“We were able to get that one run in the first inning. Anytime you can score first, that calms everything down a little bit. Then we came back in the second inning and got some people on, and Sadie hit that shot. She’s been hitting the ball really well for us the last few games.”
Following two scoreless innings, Morris extended DC’s lead once again — smacking a two-RBI triple to center field to put the Lady Panthers up 7-0.
“We know she’s capable of that,” Biggs said of Morris. “She’s settling into that leadoff role for us. Sometimes she needs to be a little more patient but she’s one of those kids that’s got speed, she’s got power. She went through a spell there where she just wasn’t swinging at good pitches, she was a little anxious, but I think she’s been a little more patient.
“She’s settled in to that role, and we’ve been real pleased with her production.”
DC capped off scoring in the sixth frame when Jessie Daniels walked and later scored on another error.
Raylee Roby picked up the pitching victory for DC after striking out nine batters and giving up four hits in the complete-game shutout.
“Raylee’s been pitching really well the last week,” Biggs said. “She’s come back after spring break and really seems to have control of the pitches and pretty good command of what’s going on out there in the circle.
“The biggest step that Raylee’s made this year was in her first two years, she was predominantly going in on people — whether it was a screwball or a rise ball or whatever — but now we are expanding that. She’s being able to hit both sides of the plate. ... Because she’s able to do some other things, that we experimented with some other pitches, now she’s not so predictable.”
Callie Smith added a pair of hits for the Lady Panthers.
Apollo (3-6, 0-2) was victimized by six errors.
Both teams return to action Thursday, with DC hosting No. 4 Henderson County, while the E-Gals play host to Tecumseh (Ind.)
DAVIESS COUNTY 140 021 x — 8 8 1
WP-Roby. LP-Julian. 2B-Page (A). 3B-Morris (DC). HR-Morris (DC).
