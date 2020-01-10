Cassidy Moss scored 23 points and Hallie Fisher added 22 as Brescia defeated visiting Rio Grande 76-68 in a women's college basketball game Thursday night at the Moore Center on the Brescia University campus.
Brescia shot 47% from the field and the Lady Bearcats' defense forced 18 Rio Grande turnovers.
Moss and Fisher, who combined to go 15-of-23 from the field, got scoring help from Alecea Homer, who produced 12 points and three assists.
Moss paced BU (6-13) with six rebounds.
Rio Grande was led by Lexi Woods, who scored 19 points. Sydney Holden scored 16 and Chyna Chambers added 11.
Rio Grande shot 41% from the field.
The Lady Bearcats, who have won three of their last four games, return to the hardwood at 1 p.m. on Saturday when they host West Virginia Institute of Technology.
RIO GRANDE 68
Woods 19, Holden 16, Chambers 11, Harper 6, Appersce 6, Pifher 4, Jordan 2, Murphy 2, Arnold 2.
BRESCIA 76
Moss 23, Fisher 22, Homer 12, Kendall 8, Holloway 5, Saltsman 3, Cheaney 2, Johnson 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.