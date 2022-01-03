The Muhlenberg County High School bass fishing team is hosting a swap meet this Saturday in an effort to raise funds for the state championship program.
The event will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture & Convention Center at 3705 State Route 1380 in Powderly. It’s open to the public, with admission set at $5. Children ages 10-and-under get in free.
“It’s like a flea market for fishing,” said MCHS bass fishing coach Cody Napier. “People can set up tables to sell fishing equipment, tackle, rods, reels, different types of fishing-related items. Also, if someone wants to set up a boat, they can do that.
“It’s a good opportunity for a lot of high school kids to come out and purchase items that are used, or even new items at a cheaper price.”
The event will be hosted in an effort to help the Mustangs raise money to buy a new boat. MCHS has raised about $30,000, with a goal to reach $70,000 by the time the bass fishing season begins in mid-February.
Major League Fishing professional angler Bradley Roy and Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife commissioner Rich Storm will be featured as guest speakers.
In addition to a fundraiser, in which people can buy, sell or trade items, Napier also wants the swap meet to serve as an educational tool for up-and-coming anglers. Members of the fishing team will be on hand to help assist patrons or answer questions, as well.
“This is one of the things I’ve been wanting to do, to raise money for a boat, but also share this with other teams so that they can pursue similar goals if they want,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity to learn, and also we’re going to give away fishing tackle and other items to kids that just show up.
“We’ll have an opportunity for high school anglers to win prizes, too.”
Napier is hopeful to guide the Muhlenberg County squad to another state title campaign after the Mustangs’ Lane Tooley and Camden Harris took home first place in 2021. MCHS was also second in the 2019 state tournament.
“We’ve got a good team coming up,” he said. “A lot of seniors this year and a lot of kids with a lot of time spent learning and getting experience.
“We’re thankful to get this far in fundraising, and we think we’ll be pretty close by the time the season comes up.”
Food and refreshments will be available for purchase, also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.