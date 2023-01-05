Midway through the 2022-23 campaign, the Muhlenberg County High School girls basketball team has found the recipe for winning basketball — and the Lady Mustangs still see room for improvement heading into the second half of the season.
With Tuesday’s 57-44 victory at Daviess County, Muhlenberg County has now won its last three contests and eight of its last nine outings after starting the year 3-3.
After winning their first two games of the year, the Lady Mustangs lost three of their next four outings with defeats to Meade County, Owensboro and Butler County.
Since then, MCHS coach Mike Harper has liked what he’s seen from his squad.
“We’re getting better,” said Harper, whose team is now 11-4 overall and 2-0 in 10th District play. “... I think that was a little bit of a wake-up call for us.”
Leading the way has been do-it-all 6-foot junior Brooklyn Stewart, who’s averaging a team-best 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
“She’s gained more confidence,” Harper said of Stewart, who posted averages of 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds as a sophomore. “She’s just really aggressive offensively around the basket, taking it to the hole. And I think she’ll get a lot better. It’s been great that she’s been able to give us 19 points a game.”
Other team leaders have included 5-8 senior Sarah-Cate Boggess (9.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and steady 5-6 guard Macy Fields (6 ppg), amongst a group that has developed into a deep and talented bunch.
“Macy’s been out there handling the basketball, Brooklyn has given us consistent scoring, and Sarah-Cate does so many things out there that aren’t always in the scorebook,” Harper noted. “Outside of that, different people step up each night.
“It might be Makayla Duvall, it might be Izzy (Wilkins), Aven Proffitt, it might be Taylor Wilkins, Rachael Joines — it’s a different person each night. That’s a good thing. We’re getting more comfortable, and we’re deeper than we were last year. Hopefully, these next couple months, we can push to get a little bit better and push toward the postseason.”
Muhlenberg County, which went 10-17 last year and fell in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament, is scoring 52.9 points and giving up only 44.3 points per contest this season. The Lady Mustangs are shooting 35.7% from the field and 26.6% from 3-point range, but Harper mainly credits his players’ willingness to get better as one of the main factors in his team’s turnaround.
If the Lady Mustangs continue improving, MCHS coaches like where their team is headed.
“I just want to see us tie up some loose ends, little things that we can do better,” Harper said. “Defensively, I’ve been proud of how we’ve played all year — we’ve worked at it — but we can still get a little bit better. We’ve rebounded well, but we can rebound a little better.
“We need to add some little things offensively, because you can start to tell who is going to play the most. So we’ll work in a few sets and do some different things to add to what we already do. We just want to keep improving and building on those little things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.