Muhlenberg County’s Rachael Joines, left, is defended at the basket by Evansville Bosse’s Carlasia Leathers during the Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic earlier this season at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Midway through the 2022-23 campaign, the Muhlenberg County High School girls basketball team has found the recipe for winning basketball — and the Lady Mustangs still see room for improvement heading into the second half of the season.

With Tuesday’s 57-44 victory at Daviess County, Muhlenberg County has now won its last three contests and eight of its last nine outings after starting the year 3-3.

