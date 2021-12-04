Sarah-Cate Boggess and Aven Proffitt scored 11 points apiece to lead Muhlenberg County to a 53-38 girls high school basketball victory over Whitesville Trinity on Friday at the Lady Mustang Classic in Greenville.
Emma Cox added 10 points for MCHS (1-1). Boggess also dished out six assists, and Brooklyn Stewart hauled in a team-best 12 rebounds.
Cassidy Morris scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Raiders (1-1).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY|5 10 8 15 — 38
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 16 14 13 10 — 53
Whitesville Trinity (38) — Morris 20, Hibbitt 7, Aull 6, Wilson 4, Hatfield 1.
Muhlenberg County (53) — Boggess 11, Proffitt 11, Cox 10, Stewart 8, Duvall 6, Fields 5, Joines 2.
MEADE COUNTY 55, DAVIESS COUNTY 42
Peyton Bradley scored 23 points to lead the Lady Waves to a win in the Independence Bank Tip-off Classic in Owensboro.
Meade County improved to 2-0.
Zoey Beehn scored 13 points to pace the Lady Panthers (1-1).
MEADE COUNTY 18 7 13 17 — 55
DAVIESS COUNTY 9 7 10 16 — 42
Meade County (55) — Bradley 23, Babb 8, Ray 6, Crawley 5, Durbin 5, Hardesty 3, Medley 3, Clanton 2.
Daviess County (42) — Beehn 13, Spencer 6, Ayer 5, Paige 5, Payne 5, Mewes 4, Hoagland 2, Roberts 2.
BOYS BOWLING GREEN 67, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 54
Asher Carver scored 10 points to lead the Mustangs in a loss in Greenville.
Cole Vincent grabbed 10 rebounds for Muhlenberg County (1-1), which shot 7-of-19 from the free-throw line while Bowling Green made 25-of-29 foul shots.
Turner Buttry scored a game-high 23 points, including 19 in the second half, to lead the Purples (2-0).
BOWLING GREEN 8 12 19 28 — 67
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7 14 14 19 — 54
Bowling Green (67) — Buttry 23, Wardlow 9, Wright 9, Gamble 7, Ritter 6, Bailey 5, Barber 4, Bratton 2, Gurley 1.
Muhlenberg County (54) — Carver 10, McCoy 9, Vincent 9, Lovan 8, Summers 8, Jernigan 4, Ray 1.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 98, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 85
Landon Smith led six Raiders in double figures with 17 points, as Trinity fell at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Other top producers for Trinity (0-2) were Gavin Howard with 15 points, Landon Huff with 13 points, Bailey Wright with 12 points, and Denver Dickens and Nathan Hernandez with 11 points apiece.
Zach Hudgin scored 26 points to pace Calloway County (1-1), and Eli Finley finished with 23 points. Matthew Ray added 15 points, Jonah Butler posted 13 points, and Conner Lockhart chipped in 10.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 30 28 17 23 — 98
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 20 17 23 25 — 85
Calloway County (98) — Z. Hudgin 26, Finley 23, Ray 15, Butler 13, Lockhart 10, Franklin 6, Clinton 3, D. Hudgin 2.
Whitesville Trinity (85) — Smith 17, Howard 15, Huff 13, Wright 12, Dickens 11, Hernandez 11, Aull 4, Mills 2,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.