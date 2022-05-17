It didn’t take long for Brock Vincent and Dade Vincent to find success when they were paired together at the start of the 2022 KHSAA bass fishing season.
The Muhlenberg County High School juniors, who are unrelated, were put in the same boat for the first time by coach Cody Napier before the year began. Things clicked immediately.
“We call ourselves the Vincent duo,” Dade Vincent said, with a laugh. “We’ve always been best friends and always fished together. We just happened to get paired up this year. You just can’t ask for anything better.”
Brock Vincent agreed.
“It was great,” he said. “Me and Dade are a really good duo together. We talk a lot and we try to fix our mistakes. We pre-fish a lot of tournaments together, so we’re constantly together. There aren’t any off days for me and him.”
The year-long results show their dedication, as well.
Throughout the season, the Vincent pair won two tournaments, finished as runners-up in two tournaments and even qualified to compete in the Student Angler Federation’s national championship this summer in Florence, Alabama. In the KHSAA Region 1 meet, the two finished sixth overall with a haul of 13 pounds, 15 ounces.
They then capped off the KHSAA campaign with a third-place finish out of 83 teams in the state bass fishing championship over the weekend, bringing in 23 pounds, 3 ounces.
It wasn’t easy, though.
On the first day of the two-day competition, they reeled in only four bass for 10 pounds, 7 ounces, putting them at an early disadvantage.
“It was a tough first day, it was hot and not a condition we were really hoping for,” Dade said. “We got the bites, we just didn’t capitalize like we hoped. When we came in, we were still sitting inside the top 20. We made a game plan for the second day, so we went out there and capitalized.”
A switch to deeper waters paid dividends, though. Their second-day haul tied for the fourth-best total that day.
“I’m very excited about the way we finished,” Brock said. “Day one was a very tough day. Day two, we finally pulled it out and caught a good amount. It’s a game of luck sometimes, you have to keep going and going and never give up. That’s what Cody always tells us. We stuck it out and were able to catch our limit.
“Day two was an absolute game-changer for us. Our goal was finish top 10, and we stuck to our plan and were able to catch the bigger ones.”
According to Napier, who served as the team’s boat captain in the state championship, it was their mental tenacity that helped pave the way for success.
“It’s just confidence,” said Napier, who’s coached MCHS to four state-winning performances since 2014. “It’s a mindset of going out there and fishing. I always taught my kids from the very beginning of my first year — and I’ve learned it from experience — fishing is 99% mental.
“You’ve got to catch them and make them bite, but if an angler gets out there and says, ‘I’m too hot’ or ‘I’m done fishing, nothing’s going my way,’ then you’re not going to catch anything. Our mindset is to give 110%, give everything we have and go weigh the fish in, that’s all we can do.
“I really believe that a lot of the success is not worrying about other people, but going out there and competing against the fish.”
Brock and Dade entered the state tournament with high expectations, which Napier said they certainly met — and he also credited the Muhlenberg County community for helping make it possible.
“I expected them to do well,” he said. “We always expect to win, but there’s a difference in actually trying to get up there and do it. Top five, I expected that to happen with these kids.
“I want to thank God for allowing us, again, to be there and be successful, it’s all for Him and His glory. I also want to thank our boat captains, volunteers, our sponsors and our community, we couldn’t do it without them. It’s a community effort, because it takes a village to keep this program going.”
Brock Vincent shares a similar mindset.
“I thank the good Lord for letting us get third in the state,” he said. “There was no doubt in my mind we could do it. Me and Dade are probably one of the best duos I’ve ever been apart of, and I’m really glad to have him and glad to be a part of Muhlenberg County.”
As long as they represent the school and community well, Dade Vincent said, he’s happy.
“It’s really an honor to be a Muhlenberg County Mustang,” he said. “It’s a lot of pressure — Muhlenberg County has won a lot — and it’s a name we try to live up to. I’m just happy we were able to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.