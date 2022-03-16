When Muhlenberg County opens play in the first round of the UK Healthcare/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, the Mustangs are counting on their defense to pave the way for success.
Muhlenberg County (18-11), featuring one of the top 20 defenses in the state, allows only 51.9 points per game — a stark contrast to the high-scoring ability of 8th Region champion North Oldham (18-12).
Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“They are capable of being a highly-explosive offensive team,” MCHS coach Kyle Eades said of North Oldham. “They had games in the regional tournament where they scored close to 50 points in a half. We fully understand that we will have to compete at a high level and play well in order to win.”
North Oldham, also dubbed the Mustangs, bounced back in the 8th Region Tournament after entering the postseason on a four-game losing skid. They earned a first-round bye in the three-team 29th District before falling 65-56 to Oldham County in the district title game, then topped Walton-Verona (79-46), Collins (48-41) and Woodford County (63-53) on the way to the first regional title in program history.
“North Oldham is really good,” Eades said. “They beat three really good teams in order to win the 8th Region.”
North Oldham is paced by a trio of double-digit scorers in junior guard Dallas Roberts (17.5 ppg), junior forward Ian Higdon (12.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg) and junior guard Jack Scales (12.2 ppg), along with a talented cast of role players around them.
Eades noted NOHS’s balance across the board.
“Their point guard, Dallas Roberts, is the engine that makes them go,” Eades said. “He is about 6-foot-1 and their primary ballhandler and playmaker. They have one of the most efficient 3-point shooters in the state, Jack Scales. He’s made 75 3s on the season and shoots close to 42%, which is really impressive.
“They have two big kids down low, Luke Anderson and Ian Higdon. Both are around 6-7 and are tenacious rebounders.”
Anderson, a junior center, is sixth in Kentucky in shooting percentage (68.7% from the field) and grabs eight rebounds per game.
On the year, North Oldham scores 63 points per game on 45.4% shooting from the field, 35.5% from 3-point range and 68.2% at the foul line while giving up 58.4 points per outing.
Muhlenberg County will counter with a group that scores 59.4 points per outing on 45.5% shooting from the floor, 32.9% from beyond the arc at 67.4% at the free-throw line.
Trey Lovell, a 5-11 senior guard, leads MCHS with 13.3 points per game, while 6-1 senior guard Cole Vincent adds 11.9 points and five rebounds per matchup. Similar to North Oldham, Muhlenberg relies on team-wide production — along with the experience gained from reaching last year’s state tournament.
Wednesday’s winner will face the victor of the Jeffersontown/Lincoln County matchup in Friday’s quarterfinals.
