HAWESVILLE -- Muhlenberg County played at a good speed Thursday night, and that helped the Lady Mustangs to a 55-37 win at Hancock County.
Destin Armour led an offense that got up and down the floor quickly with 23 points, hitting five 3-pointers along the way.
"She has been shooting the ball a lot better from the outside," Muhlenberg County coach Mike Harper said. "She's been good in transition, making plays."
The 5-foot-9 senior was good on driving, drawing the defense, then hitting the open teammate for a shot try on the perimeter. She also finished with five rebounds and four assists unofficially.
Elisabeth Joines and Grace Hauslein each scored 11 points for Muhlenberg County. Sarah Cate Boggess pulled down 11 rebounds for the Lady Mustangs.
The Lady Mustangs bolted out to a 24-6 lead in the first quarter, going 9-of-13 from the floor. They cooled off considerably in the second quarter, which caught Harper's attention.
"The second quarter, that's something we've needed to work on the last year or two, playing when you're ahead," Harper said. "Sometimes when you're ahead, you don't need to make one pass and take a quick shot. You need to play like you're ahead. The other team is behind, they have to come out and get you.
See Armour/Page b4
"That's something we need to learn, we need to have a little more poise in that situation."
Hancock County committed 14 turnovers in the first half, some with Muhlenberg County applying defensive pressure all over the court. The Lady Mustangs led 32-17 at halftime.
Muhlenberg County dialed back the defensive pressure in the third quarter and it played a lot of reserves in the final period.
The Lady Mustangs made 18-of-45 from the floor for 40%. They were 7-of-17 from 3-point range for 41%.
Karmin Riley led Hancock County with seven points. Bailey Poole and Alex Kratzer each scored six points for Hancock County.
Overall, Harper was pleased with how hard the Lady Mustangs played.
"We played with a lot of intensity, we pressured them into turnovers, we made shots, got good transition buckets," Harper said.
The Lady Mustangs are 2-0 in the opening week of the season, beating Christian County 75-66 on Tuesday.
"We shot well from 3-point land, we made plays when we had to," Harper said of the win over Christian County. "We finished that game off real well."
Muhlenberg County hosts Hopkinsville in the Farmers Bank Tipoff Classic on Friday. Hancock County (1-1) is at Apollo on Saturday.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 24-8-15-8 -- 55
HANCOCK COUNTY 6-11-7-13 -- 37
Muhlenberg County (55) -- Armour 23, E. Joines 11, Hauslein 11, Boggess 4, Browning 3, R. Joines 2, Fields 1
Hancock County (37) -- Riley 7, Poole 6, Kratzer 6, H. Riley 5, Duncan 5, House 4, Roberts 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.